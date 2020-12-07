Shutterstock Appoints Alfonse Upshaw To Its Board Of Directors

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shutterstock, Inc. (SSTK) - Get Report, today announced that Alfonse Upshaw, Senior Vice President, Corporate Controller and Chief Accounting Officer of Kaiser Foundation Plans and Hospitals (Kaiser Permanente), has been appointed to the company's board of directors and will chair the audit committee of the board.

"We are pleased to welcome Alfonse to the Shutterstock board of directors at an exciting time for our company. He brings a wealth of experience in developing and executing strategic initiatives that we will benefit from as we continue to innovate our offerings and accelerate our subscription-based model" said Stan Pavlovsky, Chief Executive Officer of Shutterstock. "His skills and background in business development, M&A and diversity and inclusion strengthens the experience of our current board members and we look forward to his contributions."

"I'm excited to join the Shutterstock board," stated Mr. Upshaw. "I look forward to working alongside my fellow board members and company management to execute the company's strategic plan and continue to deliver value to its stockholders."

As Senior Vice President, Corporate Controller and Chief Accounting Officer of Kaiser Permanente, Upshaw oversees internal and external accounting and reporting, tax services and SOX functions. Throughout his tenure, he also held the role of Interim Regional Chief Financial Officer for the company's Northwest region and built its millennial strategy department responsible for the development of programs across workforce, consumer attraction and retention, and care delivery.

Prior to joining Kaiser Permanente, Upshaw served as an audit partner with Deloitte working with Fortune 500 companies and high growth clients in a variety of industries. In this role, he regularly advised senior leadership and clients' audit committees on accounting, internal controls and governance matters.

Upshaw has also served on not-for-profit boards and advisory committees including Kennedy-King Memorial Scholarship Foundation, Windrush School Board of Trustees, the UC Berkeley Center for Financial Reporting and Management, and the American Heart Association Research Roundtable. He holds a B.S. from University of California, Berkeley and is a Certified Public Accountant as well as lifetime member of the National Association of Black Accountants, Inc.

