Shrimp Gets A Glow-Up: Introducing Everything Bagel Butterfly Shrimp From SeaPak

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For those who can't stop craving the popular "everything bagel" seasoning, SeaPak is about to make 2020 a whole lot better: the nation's seafood leader has added the savory blend of spices to its best-selling butterfly shrimp!

With a combination of sesame seeds, salt, poppy seeds, dried garlic and dried onion, SeaPak Everything Bagel Butterfly Shrimp is the latest food that will make your tastebuds wonder why everything bagel seasoning isn't on literally everything.

"It seems like everyone—myself included—can't get enough of this seasoning. People want to try it with all their favorite foods, especially seafood," said Kristen Beadon, the director of marketing for SeaPak Shrimp & Seafood Co. "And we've been happy to answer that call."

Found in the freezer aisle, SeaPak's Everything Bagel Butterfly Shrimp can be prepared with conventional ovens, toaster ovens or air fryers. Each package includes a tasty cream cheese chive dipping sauce to enjoy alongside the fresh and crispy shrimp.

"We're all at home a lot more than we used to be, so something like our Everything Bagel Butterfly Shrimp offers a new seafood variety to change up your routine," added Beadon.

SeaPak maintains the highest sustainability standards for its shrimp, so rest assured that you can eat responsibly as well as deliciously.

About SeaPak

SeaPak has been using coastal-inspired recipes to make great-tasting shrimp and seafood for more than 70 years. The company is committed to helping busy families reduce stress and increase wellness by offering mindful, authentic, quality seafood products. The trusted name for delicious seafood products since 1948, SeaPak today produces America's No. 1-selling retail frozen shrimp brand within the specialty seafood category. SeaPak is highly regarded within the seafood industry for its adherence to the utmost in quality standards and its commitment to resource management and sustainability. Learn more about the brand and its commitment to sustainability here .

