SHPE To Host Largest Virtual Gathering Of Hispanic Professionals And Students In STEM

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SHPE (Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers), a national organization representing Hispanic professionals and students in STEM, will host its 44th National Convention virtually Oct. 26-31. Participants will be offered a unique opportunity to advance their careers and network with thousands of professionals in a sophisticated online forum.

Raquel Tamez, CEO of SHPE, says: "SHPE is truly the port in the proverbial storm for Hispanics in STEM. We are working with hundreds of employers across the country to fill thousands of open jobs to help change lives. We are serving as the wind in the sails of hope and change, not only securing and advancing careers, but also supporting future leaders who will impact the world."

More than 10,000 attendees are expected to connect through virtual learning and professional development with sessions and workshops, competitions, and award ceremonies. The highlight will be the Career Fair, where thousands will walk away with a job or internship.

SHPE's vision is a world where Hispanics are highly valued and influential as leading engineers, scientists, mathematicians, and innovators. In a time when our country is grappling with issues of diversity and equity, SHPE has been making dreams come true for Hispanics and their families for decades. In fact, 58% of SHPE's 2019 National Convention student attendees were first-generation college students.

Raquel Tamez, CEO of SHPE, says: "SHPE is truly the port in the proverbial storm for Hispanics in STEM. We are working with hundreds of employers across the country to fill thousands of open jobs to help change lives. We are serving as the wind in the sails of hope and change, not only securing and advancing careers, but also supporting future leaders who will impact the world."

This year's virtual convention adds many positive dimensions to the schedule and will provide access to more content and opportunities than ever before. Using a sophisticated video platform which offers one-on-one interactions, SHPE has doubled the number of job interviews, offering five days to ensure all positions are filled.

Competitions with $50,000 in cash prizes will be held Oct. 20-24, while the main convention is Oct. 26-31. Visit https://www.shpe.org/events/nc2020 for more information. Registration deadline is Oct. 16, 2020.

The Visionary Sponsor of SHPE's 2020 National Convention is Discover.

About SHPESHPE (Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers) is a nonprofit organization serving and advancing Hispanics in STEM. With more than 13,000 student and professional members, SHPE's mission is to change lives by empowering the Hispanic community to realize its fullest potential and to impact the world through STEM awareness, access, support, and development. For more information please visit https://www.shpe.org/

Contact: Alyssa Sullivan alyssa@alyssasullivanpr.com617-899-8631

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shpe-to-host-largest-virtual-gathering-of-hispanic-professionals-and-students-in-stem-301149192.html

SOURCE SHPE