ShowMeCables Releases New Omnidirectional And Rubber Duck Antennas With Same-Day Shipping

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ShowMeCables, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading supplier of connectivity solutions, is now offering L-com-brand Omnidirectional and rubber duck antennas for IoT and wireless applications, and amateur radio.

The Omnidirectional antennas in this new offering include 15 models that cover frequency bands ranging from 2.4 GHz to 5.8 GHz. These antennas boast gain from 2 dBi to 15 dBi and have a 360-degree horizontal beamwidth. They feature a fiberglass radome, N-female connector and come equipped with a heavy duty mounting kit. These compact packages are durable and have superior technical specifications.

The rubber duck antennas consist of 30 models with gain from 0 dBi to 9 dBi. They cover a frequency band range of 860 MHz to 5.8 GHz and have a 360-degree horizontal beamwidth. These antennas feature a compact design as small as one-inch long, and a tilt and swivel design. They are ideal for multipoint and mobile applications, improving signal range and quality in existing setups.

"These new antennas are exciting additions to our product offering, as these Omni and rubber duck models boast compact size without compromising quality or effectiveness. They are ideal, cost conscious solutions that exceed the average specifications of the market," said Kevin Hietpas, Product Line Manager.

