ShowHeroes Group Appoints Sarah Lewis To Strengthen Its Global CTV Leadership

LONDON, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ShowHeroes Group, Europe's leading independent provider of video solutions for digital publishers and advertisers, is investing heavily into its CTV branch. With the latest expansion of the management team, the company welcomes yet another high-profile leader: Sarah Lewis. As Global Director CTV, Lewis will manage all processes relating to Connected TV across all markets from August 2021. She previously held senior positions at SpotX, the globally operating SSP that is known for its pioneering work in CTV and was recently acquired by Magnite.

With her many years of experience in digital media and marketing, Lewis not only strengthens the management team, but also significantly enhances the company's CTV marketing expertise. After several key positions at BBC Worldwide, AOL and Fairfax Digital, Sarah Lewis joined SpotX in May 2017. As Senior Director and Head of Agency EMEA, she was an integral part of SpotX's CTV marketing and sales leadership team in Europe. Lewis maintains an excellent network across all relevant European media hubs and markets, as well as a deep-rooted understanding of the CTV space from both the demand and the supply side.

"Connected TV is the most important trend in video. Already standard in the U.S. market, CTV solutions are now maturing in Europe. Germany and the UK are pioneers here. As a first mover, we already offer publishers and advertisers ad solutions based on our top-notch semantic matching technology. Thanks to Sarah's extensive industry experience and detailed know-how, she is one of the key figures in the EMEA CTV ecosystem at the moment. Her start at ShowHeroes Group underlines our claim to market leadership, and we are very happy to welcome her to the team", says Ilhan Zengin, founder and CEO of ShowHeroes Group.

"The growing European CTV market still suffers from a few teething troubles, with current challenges being a highly fragmented ecosystem and serious transparency issues when it comes to measurement and fraud prevention. Therefore, it is time to work in solidarity with our partners and drive the development of robust standards forward. I also look forward to building a strong contextual solution for targeting ads on the big screen in a privacy-compliant way and to sustainably strengthen the Group's market position in the CTV sector," adds Sarah Lewis, Global Director CTV at ShowHeroes Group.

ShowHeroes Group was founded in 2020 - as a result of the ongoing expansion and growth of its premium digital video brand ShowHeroes. It operates from 15 international locations: Berlin, Hamburg, Dusseldorf, Hildesheim, Riga, Moscow, St. Petersburg, Amsterdam, Vienna, Paris, London, Milan, Florence, Madrid and Tel Aviv. The team of 200 employees is led by the Founding Heroes llhan Zengin, Mario Tiedemann and Dennis Kirschner.

https://showheroes.com/

