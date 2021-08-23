Showcase Unveils The Ultimate Fall Lineup For Drama, Comic Book, True Crime, Horror, And Sci-Fi Fans

Five New Series Include Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol Based on the Best-Selling Novel; Thriller Series Chucky; Reimagined Sci-Fi Drama 4400; Critically Acclaimed True Crime Series Dr. Death and the Companion Docuseries Dr. Death: The Undoctored Story

This Fall Also Sees the Final Season of Supergirl and Returning Seasons of The Sinner, Batwoman, Legacies, and All American

Showcase is Available on National Free Preview from October 1-31

Stream Showcase Live and On Demand with STACKTV and the Global TV App

TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Corus Entertainment's Showcase, the exclusive destination for this fall's most highly-anticipated scripted series, announced today its fall 2021 premieres dates for its new and returning slate of shows. With a solid line-up of raved-about premium dramas and returning seasons of popular favourites, Showcase is poised to deliver viewers an action-packed season of hit TV, all streaming live and on demand with STACKTV or the Global TV App.

"This fall, Showcase is breaking through with a variety of unrivaled offerings that make for an exciting season," said Daniel Eves, Senior Vice President, Broadcast Networks, Corus Entertainment. "With the addition of exclusive premium dramas like Dr. Death, Chucky, Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol and 4400, Showcase is on track to reach a whole new group of fans this season. Combined with returning favourites, these shows have positioned the network for its most exciting and dramatic season ever."

Showcase's fall line-up begins with the series conclusion of the heroic journey of Supergirl aka Kara Zor-El aka (series star Melissa Benoist). The epic final season of Supergirl returns Tuesday, August 24 at 9 p.m. ET.

From UCP, must-see, star-studded Peacock Original series, Dr. Death is set to premiere on Sunday, September 12 at 9 p.m. ET. Based on Wondery's hit podcast, Dr. Death is inspired by the terrifying true story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch ( Joshua Jackson), a rising star in the Dallas medical community. Young, charismatic and ostensibly brilliant, Dr. Duntsch was building a flourishing neurosurgery practice when everything suddenly changed. Patients entered his operating room for complex but routine spinal surgeries and left permanently maimed or dead. As victims piled up, two fellow physicians, neurosurgeon Robert Henderson ( Alec Baldwin) and vascular surgeon Randall Kirby ( Christian Slater), as well as Dallas prosecutor Michelle Shughart ( AnnaSophia Robb), set out to stop him. Dr. Death explores the twisted mind of Dr. Duntsch and the failures of the system designed to protect the most defenseless among us. Dr. Death is executive produced by Patrick Macmanus ( The Girl From Plainville), who also serves as showrunner, under his overall deal with UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group. Along with Macmanus, Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch and Taylor Latham executive produce via Escape Artists, as well as Hernan Lopez and Marshall Lewy of Wondery. The series is based on Wondery's hit podcast Dr. Death which has over 50 million listeners to date.

Following the season finale of Dr. Death on Sunday, October 31, viewers can tune into Dr. Death: The Undoctored Story , the first docuseries about Dr. Christopher Duntsch, at 10:20 p.m. ET. This gripping four-part series will offer audiences the chance to hear and see the whole story, told by the real people who survived it. In addition to interviews with the real-life Dr. Robert Henderson, Dr. Randall Kirby and Michelle Shughart, the docuseries will feature new conversations with others closest to Duntsch and his criminal case including Jerry Summers , Duntsch's best friend who he paralyzed following two surgeries; Wendy Young , the ex-girlfriend of Duntsch and mother to his two sons; Dr. Joy Gathe-Ghermay , the anesthesiologist during Jerry Summer's horrific surgery; Dr. Mark Hoyle, a Texas surgeon who physically tried to stop Duntsch during a surgery; Tex Muse and Pamela Trusty, two of Duntsch's victims; and lawyers from the trial. Produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, Dr. Death: The Undoctored Story is executive produced and directed by Sara Mast. Aaron Hart, Hernan Lopez and Marshall Lewy executive produce on behalf of Wondery.

Coming this October, The Sinner returns for Season 4. In the new season, still reeling from the trauma of a previous case a year ago, the now-retired Harry Ambrose ( Bill Pullman) travels to Hanover Island in Northern Maine for a recuperative getaway with his partner, Sonya ( Jessica Hecht). When an unexpected tragedy occurs involving the daughter of a prominent island family, Ambrose is recruited to help the investigation, only to be thrown into a mystery of mounting paranoia that will turn this sleepy tourist island, and Ambrose's life, upside down. From UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, Derek Simonds serves as showrunner and executive producer, alongside executive producers Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple through their company Iron Ocean. Charlie Gogolak, Adam Bernstein and Nina Braddock also serve as executive producers.

The gripping drama thriller, Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol, premieres on Monday, October 11 at 9 p.m. ET.Based on Dan Brown's international bestselling thriller "The Lost Symbol," the series follows the early adventures of Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon ( Ashley Zukerman, Succession), who must solve a series of deadly puzzles to save his kidnapped mentor and thwart a chilling global conspiracy. The series also stars Valorie Curry ( Blair Witch), Sumalee Montano ( 10 Cloverfield Lane), Rick Gonzalez ( Arrow), Eddie Izzard ( Ocean's Thirteen) and Beau Knapp ( Seven Seconds). Executive producers include Dan Dworkin, Jay Beattie, Dan Brown, Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Samie Kim Falvey, and Anna Culp. The series is produced by CBS Studios, Imagine Television Studios and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group and is distributed by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group.

Javicia Leslie returns as Ryan Wilder in Season 3 of Batwomanpremiering Wednesday, October 13 at 9 p.m. ET. When Ryan Wilder first discovers Kate Kane's Batsuit, she has no idea how drastically her life is about to change. A smart, sassy lesbian with a difficult past, Ryan sees the suit as her chance to finally be powerful and no longer a victim as she survives the tough streets of Gotham.

Class is back in session at Salvatore Boarding School for the Young & Gifted with the Season 4 premiere of Legacieson Thursday, October 14 at 9 p.m. ET. Legacies tells the story of a new generation of supernatural students as they learn what it means to be special in a world that wouldn't understand their gifts.

Everyone's favourite doll is back and more notorious than ever! In the new television series, Chucky, premiering Tuesday, October 19 at 10 p.m. ET, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos after a vintage 'Good Guy' doll turns up at a suburban yard sale. Soon, everyone must grapple with a series of horrifying murders that begin to expose the town's deep hypocrisies and hidden secrets. Meanwhile, friends and foes from Chucky's past creep back into his world and threaten to expose the truth behind his mysterious origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster. Brad Dourif, who voiced the killer doll in the original Child's Play film franchise, is reprising his role. Also returning to reprise their roles are Jennifer Tilly as Tiffany Valentine, Alex Vincent as Andy Barclay, Christine Elise as Kyle and Fiona Dourif as Nica. Additional cast members include Zackary Arthur ( Transparent), Björgvin Arnarson ( The Seventh Day), Alyvia Alyn Lind ( Daybreak), Teo Briones ( Ratched), Devon Sawa ( Final Destination), Lexa Doig ( Stargate SG-1) and Barbara Alyn Woods ( One Tree Hill). Chucky is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, and executive produced by creator Don Mancini, David Kirschner, Nick Antosca and Alex Hedlund. Harley Peyton will also serve as executive producer. Mancini, who penned the film franchise, wrote the television adaptation, will direct the first episode and serves as showrunner.

Drama series, All American , inspired by the life of NFL player Spencer Paysinger and starring Daniel Ezra as Spencer James, kicks off its fourth season on Monday, October 25 at 8 p.m. ET. Premiering later that night at 10 p.m. ET, reimagined sci-fi drama series 4400 focuses on 4,400 overlooked, undervalued and marginalized people who disappeared over the past 100 years and are all returned in an instant, having not aged at all and with no idea of what happened. As the government races to analyze the potential threat and contain the story, the 4400 themselves must grapple with the fact that they've been returned with a few upgrades, and the increasing likelihood that they were all brought back now for a specific reason. The series stars Joseph David-Jones ( Arrow), Ireon Roach ( Candyman), newcomer Khailah Johnson, Brittany Adebumola ( Grand Army), Cory Jeacoma ( Jersey Boys), TL Thompson (Broadway's Straight White Men), Jaye Ladymore ( The Chi), Derrick A. King ( Call Your Mother), newcomer Autumn Best and Amarr Wooten ( Colin in Black & White). Based on the original TV series created by Scott Peters and Renee Echevarria, 4400 is from CBS Studios and is executive produced by Ariana Jackson, who wrote the pilot, Sunil Nayar, and Anna Fricke and Laura Terry of Pursued By a Bear. The series is distributed by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group.

Showcase can be streamed live or on demand on the Global TV App, available now on iOS, Android, Chromecast and at watch.globaltv.com, and via STACKTV, available on Amazon Prime Video Channels. The network is also available through all major TV distributors, including Shaw, Shaw Direct, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, Cogeco, Eastlink and SaskTel.

Showcase is a Corus Entertainment Network.

