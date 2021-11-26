Showcare Wins 2021 Mindcurrent Award For Employee Performance Built On Wellbeing

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindcurrent , the employee performance platform built on wellbeing, announced their 2021 selection for Mindcurrent Award winners. Nine individuals and one midsize company were selected for their commitment to physical, mental, and social health across their teams.

Leveraging data for sleep, nutrition, movement, and behavioral feedback, Mindcurrent provides daily support for remote employees. Over the past year, award winners demonstrated persistence through personal and professional adversity, with notable growth in self-awareness, focus, motivation, and emotional intelligence.

"The team at Showcare has shown extraordinary resilience, compassion, and authenticity as they navigated the devastating economic effects of the pandemic across the events industry. Their growth, guidance, and leadership for their customers is built on extraordinary teamwork," said Mindcurrent CEO Sourabh Kothari.

"Mindcurrent has been an extraordinary partner for us, supporting the mental health and motivation of our remote team. Their anonymized employee wellness insights have helped us understand when team members are stressed and how we can help them. With Mindcurrent, our team is able to prioritize their mental health, better support one another, and ultimately feel more connected," said Showcare President Amilie Parent.

Seven women and two men across North America and Europe won individual 2021 Mindcurrent Awards . Winners included software engineers, sales professionals, and customer success team members.

"Some of these individuals have overcome great adversity and personal loss in the past year with remarkable resilience. Their commitment to their physical, mental, and social health is exemplary, and has benefitted their families and teams tremendously. These are the people that keep their teams together, define their company's culture, and support their communities," said Mindcurrent Chief Psychology Officer Dr. Drew Brazier.

About MindcurrentMindcurrent Inc. delivers daily performance tips to remote employees at midsize companies via Slack and Microsoft Teams. Leveraging performance and behavioral psychology, each tip provides personalized recommendations to improve each employee's physical, mental, and social health. The company's proprietary algorithm is built on data from teams across 40 countries, analyzing potential causes for employee burnout and dissatisfaction. Employee engagement rates for Mindcurrent's customers are three times higher than the industry average, providing insights for leaders to offer specific benefits that maximize employee satisfaction and team performance. To learn more, visit https://www.mindcurrent.io .

About ShowcareAs the human-centric event experts, Showcare specializes in helping event professionals elevate the impact and engagement of their virtual, in-person and hybrid events. They offer a year-round community platform and event management, event design, registration, housing, lead retrieval, marketing, and sponsorship services. To learn more, visit https://www.showcare.com .

