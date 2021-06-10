Should Personality Assessments Be Used In Hiring?

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lately, use of personality assessments in hiring has come into question. Sherrie Haynie, Director of US Professional Services for The Myers-Briggs Company , explored this topic in Forbes in her article, Should Personality Assessment Be Used in Hiring? Here're a few of the highlights.

Some assessments aren't designed for hiring...but others areHaynie urges due diligence. "If the assessment isn't psychometrically validated for hiring and selection, using it can lead to poor decisions or even legal trouble."

The Myers-Briggs Type Indicator ® (MBTI ®) has been psychometrically validated for improving self-awareness, communication, teamwork, and more. But NOT for hiring.

This doesn't mean that personality assessments should never be used in hiring, said Haynie. "Assessments can play a beneficial role in the hiring process, if the right assessment is used correctly. Tools like the California Psychological Inventory™ (CPI™) , for example, have been validated for hiring & selection when used as one component in a comprehensive process."

When used appropriately, the right assessments can reduce discrimination based on gender, ethnicity and other factors. And they can help identify candidates likely to perform better and stick around.

Personality as a predictor of performance, engagement and longevity"Personality, which influences our preferences, temperaments, and behavior, also influences job performance. It illustrates whether someone has a natural affinity for the job duties," said Haynie. People are most effective when their personalities align with job requirements .

When hiring, businesses should also consider how engaged the applicant might be at work - another factor heavily influenced by personality. "People find the ability to express themselves intrinsically rewarding , and then perform better in environments that allow them to be themselves," said Haynie.

