Shots Box To Host A Live Virtual Whiskey Tasting Event Featuring KIN Spirits, August 20th

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- August 20th, from 5 p.m to 6 p.m. PDT, Shots Box, the monthly subscription service that's connecting discerning alcohol consumers with exclusive craft liquors, is hosting a virtual whiskey tasting on Instagram and Facebook Live. The online whiskey tasting event will feature some of the exclusive craft spirits accessible directly through Shots Box.

"These events are a great opportunity to share in that feeling of being together, share some top-shelf whiskey, and stay safe while doing it," says J.C Stock, CEO and Founder of Shots Box. "Fun, remote events like our virtual tastings, along with our signature Shots Boxes, are the perfect way to add some variety and surprise in your life, especially when being stuck inside can often feel like the day is on repeat."

For the Thursday event, Shots Box is offering a 5% off coupon when users use code "KIN5" at checkout. By hosting these monthly virtual events, Shots Box has made it easy for consumers to discover new brands and experience new flavors from distilleries around the United States from the comfort of home. The virtual tastings feature special guests that offer insight as to what makes the featured spirit unique and special. They also provide consumers with an opportunity to learn more about how to best enjoy the spirits and the unique way they are crafted.

For more information or to RSVP, check out the Facebook event link here.

About Shots Box

Shots Box is a bi-monthly subscription service that delivers an array of shot-sized craft distilled whiskeys curated by tastemakers to doorsteps across America. It is a new way to try spirits, discover favorites, and avoid paying top-shelf prices for full bottles of liquor that the consumer has not previously tasted. The service ships the subscriber 10 minis monthly of the best liquors from around the country and connects them online to share their experiences with other consumers. Follow Shots Box on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

