Shots Box Debuts Its Holiday Season Whiskey Features

Take the guesswork out of choosing a drink during the holidays with Shots Box's expertly crafted whiskey selection.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shots Box, a Los Angeles, California-based liquor delivery company, is sharing a sneak peek of its upcoming whiskey features for October through December.

The whiskey selections are carefully curated to give consumers a well-rounded and enjoyable experience.

"More times than not, people like to enjoy some alcoholic beverages with family and friends during the holiday season," said J.C. Stock, CEO and Founder of Shots Box. "And that's why our goal at Shots Box is to make the holidays extra festive this year thanks to our curated whiskey samples."

For avid whiskey drinkers and those looking to explore this spirit, the Whiskey Club is the perfect option as it offers whiskeys from distillers all over the world including:

Balcones Single Malt Whiskey, Waco Texas

Boone's Bourbon, South Carolina

Willie's Canadian Whiskey, Ennis Montana

Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey, California

Highland Park Magnus Scotch, Scotland

Members of the Whiskey Club receive 10 curated, small-batch, craft, and unique samples every other month, a tasting journal that highlights the vocabulary necessary to describe the whiskey that's being sampled as well as a section to record notes, a Shots Box pencil, and exclusive Shots Box perks including a Shots Box Welcoming Kit, early access to spirits, coupons, and more.

Think outside of the box this holiday season and give anyone from the casual whiskey drinker to the tasting connoisseur a gift they'll remember.

About Shots Box

Shots Box is a bi-monthly subscription service that delivers an array of shot-sized craft distilled whiskeys curated by tastemakers to doorsteps across America. It is a new way to try spirits, discover favorites, and avoid paying top-shelf prices for full bottles of liquor that the consumer has not previously tasted. The service ships the subscriber 10 minis bi-monthly of the best whiskey samples.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Tiffany Kayar tiffanyPR@newswiremail.com

Related Images

shots-box-logo.jpg Shots Box Logo Logo

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shots-box-debuts-its-holiday-season-whiskey-features-301153497.html

SOURCE Shots Box