Shotgun Seltzer Releases Ranch Water In 12-Pack And "El Jefe" 16 Oz. Single-Serve Cans

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shotgun Seltzer, Texas' original craft spiked seltzer company is pleased to announce the release of a 12-pack and single-serve "El Jefe" 16-ounce cans of its beloved Texas-born and brewed Ranch Water.

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shotgun Seltzer, Texas' original craft spiked seltzer company is pleased to announce the release of a 12-pack and single-serve "El Jefe" 16-ounce cans of its beloved Texas-born and brewed Ranch Water.

First of its kind to the market, it doesn't get more Texan than Shotgun Seltzer's Ranch Water. The original Ranch Water, an ode to the west Texas 100-year-old classic cocktail, is brewed by Texans, in Texas with Texas' best ingredients such as organic agave from Laredo, fresh limes and everyone's favorite mineral water. The original 6.9% ABV Ranch Water is made from all-natural ingredients, has no preservatives and zero sugar.

Shotgun Seltzer has gained state-wide distribution and is now the ninth ranked brand in the Hard Seltzer category driven by its Ranch Water flavor (IRI - Texas multi outlet 13 weeks ending 9/6/2020). This ranking makes Shotgun the largest Texas owned and operated brand in the category.

"When we introduced Ranch Water to the hard seltzer category in 2019, we never expected to see the classic flavor gain so much traction in less than a year," stated Texas Libations co-founder and CEO, Brad Foster. "There are now 7 other brands that have introduced a Ranch Water hard seltzer flavor. We are thrilled to be driving innovation and proud to be the original."

Consumers can soon find and enjoy the 12-pack and "El Jefe" 16-ounce single-serve cans at retailers state-wide.

For more information:

Lori Foster513-544-8523 lori@texaslibations.com

About Shotgun Seltzer (shotgunseltzer.com)Founded in Austin in 2019 by beverage veterans Brad and Lori Foster, Shotgun is the first independently owned and operated, craft Texas seltzer brand using only quality ingredients. Its assortment of flavors are inspired by genuine craft cocktails with a Texas twist.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shotgun-seltzer-releases-ranch-water-in-12-pack-and-el-jefe-16-oz-single-serve-cans-301151661.html

SOURCE Shotgun Seltzer LLC