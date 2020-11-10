Shorla Pharma Announces New Board Members, John Moloney And Tracy Woody

New members will support commercialization of Shorla's novel oncology products to the US and global markets

DUBLIN and CLONMEL, Ireland, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shorla Pharma Limited ('Shorla'), an Irish specialty pharmaceutical company announces the appointment of two new non-executive board members, John Moloney, Chairman of DCC plc, and Tracy Woody, Executive Vice President, Corporate Strategy at Protagonist Therapeutics.

"We are delighted to welcome two highly experienced executives to our Board." - Sharon Cunningham, CEO and Co-founder

Shorla specializes in developing innovative oncology drugs, with a focus on rare, orphan and pediatric cancers. With a strong team of scientists, clinicians and an extensive industry network, the company has an advanced pipeline of drug products to treat a number of unmet patient needs.

Commenting on the new Board appointments Sharon Cunningham, CEO and Co-Founder of Shorla Pharma said "we are delighted to welcome two highly experienced executives to our Board. Both John and Tracy have led significant commercial and strategic developments over successful careers in the global Food and Pharma sectors. Both have long experience in US markets, and we look forward to their input in accelerating Shorla Pharma's growth and development."

John Moloney is a Board member at FTSE 100 listed DCC Plc, where he is Chairman, and at Smurfit Kappa Group. From 2001 to 2013 he was Group Managing Director of Glanbia Plc, the global Nutrition group. At Glanbia he led the significant expansion of the business into the US. Prior to this, he was CEO of Agribusiness and CEO of Food Ingredients in Glanbia. He is also a Board member and Chairman designate of ABP Food Group, a leading privately held food processor.

Tracy Woody has more than twenty years of commercial experience in pharmaceuticals, biologics, and medical devices across a wide range of therapeutic areas in diverse markets. She is currently Executive Vice President of Corporate Strategy at Protagonist Therapeutics, a biotech company focused on discovering and developing peptide-based therapies. She previously served as Chief Commercial Officer of Versartis, Inc. and KemPharm, Inc. Prior to those roles, Tracy was Vice President Sales and Marketing of NextWave Pharmaceuticals (acquired by Pfizer), Vice President of Business Development and Vice President Sales and Marketing at Greer Biologics. She is a board member at Esperion Therapeutics and is based in the Triangle Region of North Carolina.

John and Tracy join an experienced board of directors at Shorla, including Sharon Cunningham and Orlaith Ryan, who together founded the company in 2018. Other board members include Chairperson, Tom Brennan, former Co-founder of EirGen Pharma; Alan O' Connell, Partner at Seroba Life Sciences and Harcharan (Harry) Singh, Founder, President and CEO of Glopec International Inc.

About Shorla Pharma Ltd

Shorla Pharma Ltd is a privately held, Irish based specialty pharmaceutical company with an advanced pipeline of innovative oncology drugs for women's and pediatric cancers. The company concentrates on indications where existing treatments are limited, in shortage or inadequate for the target population. Shorla's growing portfolio brings accessible, affordable and life-saving treatments to patients, delivering a major contribution to patient care. Shorla was established by Sharon Cunningham and Orlaith Ryan in 2018 and won the overall award at Ireland's Best Young Entrepreneur competition in 2019. Sharon and Orlaith were included on a list of 50 people to watch out for in 2020 by the Irish Times.

For further information, please visit www.shorlapharma.com

