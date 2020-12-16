Shopping Expert Claudia Lombana Share Last-Minute Gift Ideas With TipsOnTV

ATLANTA, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning journalist Claudia Lombana shares some of her super last-minute shopping secrets during the craziest shopping season.

A CAN'T-MISS LAST-MINUTE GIFT This holiday season, let a loved ones know that they are being thought of or brighten up holiday decor with a festive floral arrangement from Teleflora. They are the world's leading floral delivery service. Teleflora's Christmas lineup features one-of-a-kind floral arrangements, that are hand delivered to the doorstep by local florists. Teleflora's iconic bestselling holiday collection includes bouquets like the "Snowman Ornament Bouquet" and the "Sleigh Bells Bouquet," featuring a mix of red and white flowers, delivered in festive keepsake containers. All Christmas 2020 bouquets are available at Teleflora.com. They arrive fully-arranged and made by hand!

FAVORITE LAST-MINUTE GIFT IDEAS Give the gift of choice with multi-store Holiday and Giving Good gift cards from Giftcards.com. Doing some last-minute grocery shopping or need a gift to send ASAP via email? Gift cards are the answer. Give all the top brands at once and let the recipient choose their own redemption adventure with any of the gift cards. Also, gifts that give back, like the Giving Good cards are great. They offer lots of choices for redemption while directly giving back to great charitable causes with every purchase, 3% goes to charity of choice on the card. There are 5 different Giving Good card options to choose from and they are available as e-gifts and can be sent and redeemed entirely online. Schedule the gift card to be "delivered" via email on Christmas day! Any e-gift card has that option.

A TASTY GIFT SUGGESTION This year, give the gift of healthy snack, give pistachios. Not only are pistachios delicious, but they are one of the healthiest, and most nutritious snacks. Pistachios are the perfect holiday gift and can be as easy as filling a festive container or used as a stocking-stuffer. Make baked goods or a lovely spice blend for gifting with pistachios. It is all about giving gifts that are made with love. Another suggestion is to pair them with wine or champagne and create a gift basket full of holiday cheer. For more gifting ideas, visit AmericanPistachios.org.

LAST-MINUTE GIFT FOR FURRY FAMILY MEMBERS One suggestion is Full Moon dog treats. They are Human Grade, which means they only use ingredients fit for human consumption and are prepared to the same standards required for human edible food. Full Moon Natural Essentials Jerky Tenders are available in both chicken and beef flavors. Made from premium quality, 100% all-natural ingredients that dogs love, free of grains and glycerin so anyone can feel good about treating their pup! Full Moon treats cost about $15 and are available on FullMoonPet.com and at retailers nationwide, including Walmart, Target, Amazon and Chewy.com. Friends and family will appreciate remembering their 4-legged family member.

