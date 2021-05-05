ShopFluency Turns Numbers Into Loyal Customers For E-commerce Companies

DULUTH, Ga., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For E-commerce companies, the key to converting site visitors into loyal customers is always in the data. But one software solution stands out from the pack for its ability to make consumer data accessible, understandable, and valuable to online retailers. ShopFluency, a software solution that delivers fact-based, data-rich customer profiles, is empowering E-commerce companies with insights that support a chain-reaction marketing strategy toward increased sales. For businesses of all sizes and industry segments, new marketing efforts informed by ShopFluency insights have paid off quickly.

Recent case studies reveal that by using ShopFluency, online retailers are better able to reach audiences with a tailored marketing approach and exceed revenue goals.

An outdoor lifestyle, hunting and fishing apparel brand came to ShopFluency because they had ideas about their customers, but needed data to support their conclusions. The brand was ready to promote a new line, but questioned if the price point fit their customers. Unexpectedly, the profiles ShopFluency provided revealed a large portion of their consumers were more affluent than they had believed. This gave them the power to make more informed decisions on inventory, and to target new customer segments for digital and direct mail advertising. This shift allowed the brand to introduce a new, high margin direct-to-consumer product line, generating an additional $75,000 in the first quarter.

The platform is also proving valuable for social media campaign optimization. A family-owned peach and pecan farm began running ShopFluency-based audiences against Facebook customer-lookalike audiences. Within seven days, Pearson Farms was able to reduce the cost per purchase by 35% with a 39% improvement to return on ad spend.

For an e-Commerce bicycle craftsman and retailer, a deeper understanding of customers translated to a profitable, enhanced marketing strategy. Before ShopFluency, the owners believed their targets were adventure and extreme riders, and they focused the bulk of their spend on sponsoring professional cyclists. However, an analysis by ShopFluency showed that their best customers were actually either older and affluent or young business professionals. This data helped them redirect their marketing budget, creating a Facebook lead campaign that outperformed their previous customer audiences by 15%.

"ShopFluency has brought a big company game to our growing direct to consumer (DTC) e-Commerce brand. We now understand exactly who our target customers are and where to find them," said the bicycle retailer. "Since working with ShopFluency, we have not only been able to make strategic decisions with more confidence, but have also seen a 15% reduction in our cost per acquisition in Facebook by leveraging their audiences."

ShopFluency provides a set of profiles and recommendations as well as access to a list appended with profile data within a week.

