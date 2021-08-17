Shop LC Offers Incredible Deals, Under $10 Day Every Friday

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics announces an increase of 5.4% in consumer pricing, home shopping channel Shop LC brings even more great deal to its Friday lineup. Despite the rising costs of labor and raw material Shop LC is keeping prices low and sticking to their customer's most anticipated Under $10 programming.

Despite the rising costs of labor and raw material Shop LC is keeping prices low and sticking to Under $10 programming.

UNDER $10 PRODUCTS AT SHOP LC

" Being vertically integrated has its advantages," shares Amit Agarwal, President of Shop LC. " Nearly 65% of our products are produced in our own factories. Most retailers can't compete because of traditional mark-ups in the supply chain."

Under $10 is nothing new to Shop LC, where the average price is just $25. Although their designer brands, like Bali Legacy, and luxury brands, such as Iliana, include stones which have notably sold for north of five figures; the majority of items are focused on being under $29.99.

" Fridays are our Fundays," says Cindy Chen Derkacz, VP of Merchandising. " Our merchants spend a lot of time designing a wide variety of affordable product. Fridays are fast paced with hosts presenting new selections every 10 minutes. Most viewers are sure to find something they love for under $10."

Shop LC offers a wide range of merchandise daily, including jewelry, gemstones, collectibles, handbags, trendy apparel and fashion accessories, home décor, and health and beauty.

Every item sold provides a meal to a child in the US or India through Your Purchase Feeds. This one-for-one program provides these meals at no extra cost to customers. The Shop LC Mission is to provide one million meals per day to kids in need by 2031.

Under $10 Friday airs weekly. Consult the Channel Finder for your broadcast.

About Shop LC Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Shop LC, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Vaibhav Global Ltd. (VGL), a vertically integrated company with global sourcing and manufacturing capabilities. Shop LC is a value-conscious, interactive retailer focused on the fine jewelry, beauty, fashion, home decor and lifestyle product categories. Established in 2007, Shop LC reaches approximately 73 million U.S. households via high-definition programming offered live 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Additionally, every purchase provides a meal to a hungry child through the Your Purchase Feeds Program. For more information visit www.shoplc.com and download the interactive app on iTunes, Google Play or many other streaming devices or televisions.

Contact: Darren Bogus512-903-3021 darren.bogus@shoplc.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shop-lc-offers-incredible-deals-under-10-day-every-friday-301356428.html

SOURCE Shop LC