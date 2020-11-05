Shoe Carnival To Report Third Quarter Financial Results On November 18, 2020

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCVL) (the "Company"), a leading retailer of moderately priced footwear and accessories, today announced third quarter 2020 earnings results will be released on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, after the market close.

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCVL) (the "Company"), a leading retailer of moderately priced footwear and accessories, today announced third quarter 2020 earnings results will be released on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, after the market close. The Company will host its quarterly conference call to discuss third quarter 2020 results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The earnings call will be webcast and can be accessed at the Investors section of Shoe Carnival's website at www.shoecarnival.com. The online replay of the conference call will be available shortly after the call and will be available for one year.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc. is one of the nation's largest family footwear retailers, offering a broad assortment of moderately priced dress, casual and athletic footwear for men, women and children with emphasis on national name brands. As of November 5, 2020, the Company operates 383 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico, and offers online shopping at www.shoecarnival.com. Headquartered in Evansville, IN, Shoe Carnival trades on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the symbol SCVL. Shoe Carnival's press releases and annual report are available on the Company's website at www.shoecarnival.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201105006235/en/