Shoe Carnival Goes Pink In Partnership With American Cancer Society To 'Round Up And Join The Fight' Against Breast Cancer

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) - Get Report (the "Company") a leading retailer of moderately priced footwear and accessories, announced today that for the past five years, Shoe Carnival has partnered with the American Cancer Society, raising more than $1.4 million to fight cancer. For the month of October, Shoe Carnival will be raising money for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Customers who choose to donate will be able to round up their in-store purchase total to the next dollar amount. All proceeds will support the American Cancer Society's work in breast cancer research and patient services.

"It is a sad fact that cancer, particularly breast cancer, touches so many in the lives of our associates and customers," said Shoe Carnival Vice Chairman & CEO Cliff Sifford. "We appreciate that all these small donations add up quickly and really go a long way in their impact on the fight against cancer."

Shoe Carnival also invites survivors or their families to share their story by tagging @shoecarnival and #MyWalkBCA. Submissions will be reposted to Shoe Carnival's Facebook and Instagram stories.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc. is one of the nation's largest family footwear retailers, offering a broad assortment of moderately priced dress, casual and athletic footwear for men, women and children with emphasis on national name brands. As of September 17, 2020, the Company operates 383 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico, and offers online shopping at www.shoecarnival.com. Headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, Shoe Carnival trades on The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC under the symbol SCVL. Shoe Carnival's press releases and annual report are available on the Company's website at www.shoecarnival.com.

