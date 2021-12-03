Shoe Carnival Announces Acquisition Of Shoe Station

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCVL) (the "Company"), a leading retailer of footwear and accessories for the family, announced today that it has acquired substantially all of the assets of privately-held, family-owned Shoe Station, Inc., which operates stores in five Southeastern states. The Shoe Station assets were acquired for $67 million, subject to customary adjustments, funded through cash on hand.

"We are excited to welcome Shoe Station to the Shoe Carnival team," said Mark Worden, Shoe Carnival's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Coming on the heels of our best quarter of our best year in our 43-year history, this deal accelerates our journey toward becoming a multi-billion dollar retailer in the years ahead."

With this acquisition, the first in its history, the Company will own and operate Shoe Station's locations across the Southeast. The addition of a new brand and new retail locations to the Shoe Carnival portfolio creates a complementary retail platform to serve a broader customer base across both urban and suburban demographics. Shoe Station has a strong track record of capitalizing on emerging footwear fashion trends and introducing new brands to its customers.

Shoe Station's current President and Chief Executive Officer, G. Brent Barkin, will become the Company's Senior Vice President, New Business Development & Integration, reporting to Mr. Worden. Mr. Barkin, the son of Shoe Station's founder Terry S. Barkin, has been with Shoe Station for over twenty years. G. Brent Barkin will continue to lead Shoe Station while focusing on new business growth opportunities for the combined Company.

"Shoe Carnival brings infrastructure and financial backing to significantly accelerate our Shoe Station brand growth," said Mr. Barkin. "Taken together, the two brands create a winning customer value proposition. We are delighted to become part of Shoe Carnival, and I cannot wait to partner with Mark and his talented team to unlock more exciting opportunities to come."

The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to diluted net income per share in fiscal 2022, contributing approximately $100 million in incremental net sales, with operating income exceeding 10 percent on a normalized basis. After the close of this acquisition, the Company will have more than $100 million in cash on hand, consistent with cash reserves from the same period in fiscal 2020. With the addition of Shoe Station to the Shoe Carnival portfolio, the Company expects to surpass 400 stores by the end of 2022, on a path to double-digit new store growth in the years ahead.

"Brent and his team share our values and vision for the future of family footwear retail," concluded Mr. Worden. "Together, we are ready to create a multi-billion dollar company, defined and driven by traits that made us industry leaders today. We look forward to building on our joint success as we continue our growth trajectory and driving significant long-term value for all of our stakeholders."

Advisors

Jefferies, LLC served as financial advisor to Shoe Carnival, KPMG LLP served as the due diligence advisor to Shoe Carnival, and Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP served as its legal advisor in connection with the transaction.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc. is one of the nation's largest family footwear retailers, offering a broad assortment of dress, casual and athletic footwear for men, women and children with emphasis on national name brands. As of December 3, 2021, and prior to the acquisition of Shoe Station, the Company operated 377 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico, and offers online shopping at www.shoecarnival.com. Headquartered in Evansville, IN, Shoe Carnival trades on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the symbol SCVL. Shoe Carnival's press releases and annual report are available on the Company's website at www.shoecarnival.com.

About Shoe Station

Shoe Station, Inc. is one of the nation's largest independent shoe retailers, with 21 locations in five Southeastern states - Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, and Louisiana. Shoe Station features a comprehensive e-commerce site, www.shoestation.com. The retailer employs over 500 individuals. The retail chain has community partnerships with United Way of Southwest Alabama, Distinguished Young Women, Alabama Public Radio (APR), and The University of South Alabama's Mitchell College of Business.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211203005308/en/