Shock Doctor Launches Legends Showcase 7v7 Football Tournament Series

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shock Doctor, a leader in protection and performance and maker of the #1 Mouthguard in the World, is thrilled to announce the launch of Legends Showcase, its all-new 7v7 football tournament series. Beginning January 2022, Shock Doctor will kick off a tour of five national tournaments for elite high school and youth football athletes with never-before-seen 7v7 football experiences.

Working alongside national partners and organizations, Shock Doctor is developing Legends Showcase to be the most premium, fully immersive experience yet for 7v7 football. There will be two-day tournament events — one day of pool play and one day of single-elimination playoffs — and each team is guaranteed four 20-minute games.

In addition to premium competition, each event will include break-out sessions with guest speakers, meet and greets, and developmental courses. Athletes and spectators will be able to enjoy a live DJ, vendor row, food trucks, on-site barber shop, photo booth, between-the-game gaming, a live scoreboard, and more. Shock Doctor will also provide real-time updates and recaps through partner social channels and media broadcasts.

"The Legends Showcase is going to be unlike any other event. 7v7 has been a place to see how you stack up against the competition. We're going to give athletes a space to do that and so much more," said Michael Magerman, President/CEO of United Sports Brands, parent company of Shock Doctor. "For many young athletes, football changes their life. We want to create an experience that's a peak memory for them in that journey. We want them to feel like they're on top of the world, whether it's playing, meeting their football heroes, or having fun with their friends."

About Shock DoctorShock Doctor is a global leader in sports protection and performance, ranking as the undisputed leader in mouthguard technology and maker of the #1 mouthguard in the world. At the forefront of innovation for more than 25 years, Shock Doctor provides performance-driven and protective equipment for athletes across a range of sports, including football, basketball, hockey, baseball, lacrosse, field hockey, MMA, fitness and more. For more information, visit www.ShockDoctor.com.

About United Sports BrandsUnited Sports Brands is a global leader in sports performance and protective products that help athletes perform at their personal best. Brands within the portfolio include Shock Doctor, the #1 global leader in mouthguards and protection; McDavid, a performance and protective brand at the top of the recommended lists of pro athletes, sports medicine professionals and athletic trainers for more than 35 years; Cutters, the innovative leader in football gloves and high performance grip technology; NATHAN, the running essentials market leader in athletic hydration, visibility and performance gear; and Glukos, maker of fast-acting, all-natural energy products designed to help athletes unleash their peak performance. United Sports Brands is a portfolio company of Bregal Partners, a private equity investment firm. For more information, visit www.unitedspb.com.

