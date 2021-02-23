Shiva Kumar, Former Executive At IBM's Watson Health, Joining Banjo Health's Board Of Advisors

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Banjo Health, a leader in AI-powered Prior Authorization (PA) solutions, today announced Shiva Kumar as its newest member of the Board of Advisors. Kumar was the Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Business Development for Watson Health at IBM from 2015-2020. He brings unique insights into building disruptive solutions deployed across the Healthcare industry.

"We are really excited to welcome Shiva to our Board of Advisors," said Banjo Health CEO & Founder, Saar Mahna. "His wealth of knowledge and experience in the technology and healthcare sectors will be invaluable as we build the future of both Banjo Health and prior authorization. His impact is already being felt throughout the organization in helping us to rise to the demands of the healthcare market."

Shiva brings vast experience in business development, innovation, technology, and healthcare. During his time with McKinsey & Company he collaborated with executives in the High-Tech sector to drive business growth. Before McKinsey, Shiva was an Associate Professor at the Physics Department of Yale University where he utilized analytical techniques to solve problems in the basic sciences.

Since 2003, Shiva has been a senior executive at IBM. At IBM CHQ, he pioneered the use of analytics to solve business problems and improve IBM's revenue and profit performance. At IBM Research, Shiva co-founded and led teams to develop the capabilities that became the underpinnings of Watson Health. As Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Business Development for Watson Health, he defined the vision, strategy, and design for the business unit which became the pioneer in the use of AI in healthcare.

"I am delighted to join Banjo Health as an Advisor," said Shiva Kumar. "I love the energy and enthusiasm of the team. There are many important problems to solve in the Prior Authorization space. Banjo Health is well positioned to make the prior authorization process simpler to execute, more effective, and more efficient."

About Banjo Health

Banjo Health is an innovative healthcare technology solution provider that enhances existing practices through Artificial Intelligence (AI) with a focus on simplifying the complexities in Prior Authorization. Solution offerings, Harmony PA, Virtuoso AI, and Concerto Suite utilize AI and cloud-based technologies to meet all compliance regulations across all lines of business to provide an accurate, streamlined, and transparent PA process.

