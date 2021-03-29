Shireeta Benjamin, RN, BSN Is Recognized By Continental Who's Who

BRISTOL, Pa., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shireeta Benjamin, RN, BSN is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Administrator as President Nurse Admin at We CARE Home Health Agency.

We CARE Home Health Agency are guided by their mission to be in the service of patients who want to receive care and recover in the comfort of their own homes. Through the delivery of essential healthcare services, We CARE Home Health Agency offers compassionate care and boasts an exceptional reputation throughout the Bucks, Philadelphia, Delaware, Chester, and Montgomery Country Areas. Abiding by their motto, "Convalesce, Alleviate, Rehabilitate, Exhilarate," We Care Home Health Agency offers all services in companionship, personal care and medical assistance.

Ms. Benjamin has over 15 years of experience providing care for those who require her services. Specializing in Emergency Medical, Psychiatric and Pediatrics, Ms. Benjamin is undeniably dedicated to those she cares for as an esteemed member of Black Nurses Rock, NAPW and Chi Eta Phi, keeping her abreast in the ever-changing field.

Starting her nursing career at Millersville University, Ms. Benjamin earned her BSN in 2015. She subsequently enrolled in a Candidate Masters in Nursing at Walden University which she is currently pursuing.

In her free time, Ms. Benjamin enjoys shopping and reading. She is charitable towards the Purple Heart as her passion to offer aid to veterans is strong.

She would like to dedicate this recognition to her father, Gerald Benjamin, her mother, Bernadine Benjamin and her brother, Christopher Benjamin.

For more information, please visit www.wecarehh.com.

