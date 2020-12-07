Shipt Teams Up With Gabrielle Union And Snoop Dogg To Bring The Magic This Holiday Season

Get the holidays delivered and spend more time making meals, memories and the most out of the season with the help of Shipt

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Whatever this season brings and no matter what plans may look like, same-day delivery service, Shipt is here to be the ultimate holiday helper and go-to resource for everything from the cooking, baking, shopping, entertaining and gift-giving.

To help show everyone just how they can use the service and make even these extraordinary times feel merry and bright, Shipt is connecting long-time friends Gabrielle Union and Snoop Dogg for a virtual get-together where the two will swap their favorite holiday recipes. Check out the duo in the video that launched today on www.Shipt.com/SnoopandGab .

"We all know the holidays are different this year, and Shipt has changed how I entertain," said Gabrielle Union. "It's always there for me when I forget that last minute item! I might not have a passion for cooking, but I do have a passion for eating and it's been a blast using the service to send gifts and ingredients to Snoop, as well as other good friends across the country this season."

"The holidays to me are all about being able to serve my family and friends, as I grew up surrounded by my family doing that for me," said Snoop Dogg. "But we're making new traditions this year, and that's why I'm glad I get to connect with Gab through Shipt and send ingredients for my best recipes to all my family so I can still be there even if we're not together."

Shipt offers more than just groceries through its 100+ retailers to get you everything you need, just in time for the holidays. Whether it's ordering forgotten ingredients while preparing a holiday meal, another strand of lights to put the finishing touches on your decor or sending a present to a loved one across the country, Shipt is there to help. Its network of trusted personal shoppers go above and beyond to provide safety, convenience and peace of mind to families across America by delivering orders in as soon as one hour. From now until December 27th, get 50% off Shipt delivery. Visit Shipt.com/hi for more details.

"From a survey we conducted last month, we learned that contactless shopping is important to 83% of people this year, so Shipt is here to get the holidays delivered to your doorstep in a safe and effortless way," said Sheila Grady, Vice President of Brand and Product Marketing at Shipt. "We've teamed up with Gabrielle and Snoop since they share a passion for entertaining, embracing strong traditions and can appreciate the variety of items Shipt delivers to help them out."

To learn more about Shipt and how to utilize the service for all your holiday needs this season, visit www.Shipt.com or @Shipt on Instagram , Facebook or Twitter .

Media Contact: press@shipt.com

About ShiptShipt brings the store to your door. Through a community of Shipt Shoppers and a convenient app, Shipt provides personal shopping and delivery and is available to 80% of households in more than 5,000 U.S. cities. Shipt Shoppers go above and beyond, communicating in real time about preferences and substitutions. A curated marketplace of retailers, Shipt offers access to a variety of stores and product categories including fresh foods, household essentials, wellness products, office and pet supplies. Shipt is an independently operated, wholly owned subsidiary of Target Corp. Founded and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Shipt also maintains an office in San Francisco. For more information, visit Shipt.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shipt-teams-up-with-gabrielle-union-and-snoop-dogg-to-bring-the-magic-this-holiday-season-301187507.html

SOURCE Shipt