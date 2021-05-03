Shipt Teams Up With Christina Milian To Help Give Moms The Gift They Really Want This Mother's Day: Time

With Shipt, get whoever you call 'mom' an hour back a week to spend more time doing what they love most

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- What if you could give mom 52 hours back a year to do what she really loves? With same-day delivery with Shipt , gift mom the perfect gift this Mother's Day: time. Whether it's getting a manicure, seeing a movie, or reading a book uninterrupted, Shipt is the ultimate helper.

Shipt is partnering with actress, singer-songwriter and mom, Christina Milian to let everyone in on her not-so-secret secret to getting time back, not just for Mother's Day, but all year long. Instead of spending the day running errands, Milian teamed up with her Shipt Shopper and delivered a surprise to her mom, complete with a day of self care including at-home spa essentials like face masks, scented candles and fuzzy socks. Check out the duo enjoying the day and some of Milian's top gifts for mom at Shipt.com/Christina .

"Mother's Day is so special to me and I'm so glad Shipt could help me take some extra time for myself and relax with my own mom," said Christina Milian. "I'm a working mom and getting that time back, even if it's just an hour of not having to go to the store, means I can spend that time with my family or do something for myself to recharge. I'm a mom of three now so it's all about the time back and convenience when it comes to Shipt for me."

Through a network of trusted personal shoppers, Shipt connects you to fresh groceries and everyday essentials for same-day delivery in as soon as one hour - a time-saving rescue every mom could use. Now through Mother's Day (5/9), Shipt is offering $50 off any gifted annual Shipt memberships (Reg: $99). Visit Shipt.com/gift for more details and easily shop from more than 120 retailers offered from Shipt.

"All consumers - especially mothers - are seeking ways to simplify their lives and spend more time with their family. For these families, same-day delivery is no longer a nice-to-have, but a must-have," said Rina Hurst, Chief Business Officer at Shipt. "I know as a busy working mom myself that time is precious and having the option to use a service like Shipt is incredibly valuable."

To learn more about Shipt and how to utilize the service for all your Mother's Day needs this year, visit www.Shipt.com or @Shipt on Instagram , Facebook or Twitter .

*Offer good 4/19/21 through 5/9/21. Terms and conditions apply. See shipt.com/gift for more details.

Media Contact: press@shipt.com

About ShiptShipt brings the store to your door. Through a community of Shipt Shoppers and a convenient app, Shipt provides personal shopping and delivery and is available to 80% of households in more than 5,000 U.S. cities. Shipt Shoppers go above and beyond, communicating in real time about preferences and substitutions. A curated marketplace of retailers, Shipt offers access to a variety of stores and product categories including fresh foods, household essentials, wellness products, office and pet supplies. Shipt is an independently operated, wholly owned subsidiary of Target Corp. Founded and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Shipt also maintains an office in San Francisco. For more information, visit Shipt.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shipt-teams-up-with-christina-milian-to-help-give-moms-the-gift-they-really-want-this-mothers-day-time-301281706.html

SOURCE Shipt