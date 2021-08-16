Shipt Surveyed The Experts To Help Parents Shop Like A Teacher

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipt knows that after a whirlwind year, parents may need a little extra help when it comes to shopping for school supplies for their kids, especially after a year of at-home learning. That's why the same-day delivery service went straight to the source and surveyed 1,000 teachers 1 on what students really need this back-to-school season - plus, all of it can be delivered in as soon as one hour via a network of trusted, personal shoppers.

Teacher-approved tips for a great back-to-school season include:

The ABC's of Back-to-School Buys.More than half (54%) of teachers said pencils will be the number one item to restock: "My students NEVER have enough pencils to do their work." Not surprisingly, more than half of respondents indicated parents will need to constantly restock hand sanitizer (67%) and tissues (64%) throughout the year. However, many teachers say books and book covers are the top two traditional school supplies that should be left on shelves to collect dust (hello, e-books!).

Teacher Hacks.Highlighters are so last season. About one in ten teachers claim sticky notes as their number one teacher hack to help even the most forgetful students keep organized. Additionally, dry erase markers and whiteboards seem to be a big hit with teachers this year, so say goodbye to chalk. And the top three supplies teachers advise parents to get this year: USB drives (23%), calculators (21%) and dictionaries (21%). Don't be that parent that lets these pro tips fly under the radar!

Make Lunchtime Extra Fun.58% of teachers recommend leaving a note in the lunchbox is the little extra fuel kids crave during lunchtime, so don't forget to stock up on note cards and markers to have on hand. Need some additional inspiration on what to include in the lunchbox? During last year's back to school season, members used Shipt's delivery service to order more than 71,000 Lunchables Turkey & American Cracker Stackers and 45,000 cups of Yoplait Original French Vanilla Yogurt. For top purchased lunch items by state, head to Shipt.com .

Stick to a Routine.Getting back into a routine is going to be more important than ever. 13% of teachers recommend developing a morning ritual to allow for a smooth transition for children heading back into the classroom, starting with a good night's sleep and early breakfast. Parents listen up! The same amount said it's crucial for parents to get involved by exemplifying a positive attitude to set the tone with students. And for those on the PTA board, several teachers recommend school uniforms to help limit decision-making on what to wear (hey, we're just the messenger, kids!).

"As a busy mom, I know back to school shopping is an added stress for parents each year and, especially now, we might need some extra help with what our children need for the year ahead," said Rina Hurst, Chief Business Officer at Shipt. "At Shipt, we want to take the stress out of going back to school. By listening to those who know it best, we were able to create a list of 'Teacher Approved' items so parents can shop like an expert and get everything they need delivered on the same day, eliminating some of that chaos we all feel at this time of year."

Shipt connects parents to all the back to school necessities and everyday essentials like after-school snacks, fun and functional supplies and lunchtime favorites brought right to their door. Shipt partners with more than 120 retailers across multiple categories, including grocery, office supplies and home goods, to provide custom delivery solutions powered by a community of 300,000 trusted, personal Shipt Shoppers.

1 Survey conducted through SWNS of 1,000 teachers from Kindergarten through 12th grade

