Shipt Offers Free Membership With Registry At Bed Bath & Beyond And Buybuy BABY

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipt and Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. today announced a new benefit for anyone who creates a baby registry at buybuy BABY or a wedding registry at Bed Bath & Beyond: a free annual membership to Shipt's same-day delivery service, valued at $99*. The limited time offer comes as both companies continue to see high demand for delivery from customers gearing up for major life events.

Excited couples and expectant parents can sign up with Bed Bath & Beyond or buybuy BABY by visiting their wedding registry and baby registry . After at least $75 of merchandise has been purchased from the registry, they will receive an e-mail with a code for their free Shipt membership before their big day or due date.

"We've heard time and time again from our customers about how Shipt simplifies their lives while they're planning for milestone events," said Rina Hurst, Chief Business Officer at Shipt. "With this new perk for Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuy BABY registrants, it's easy to take advantage of the convenience of same-day delivery when preparing for a wedding or welcoming a new little one - so you can spend time on the moments that matter most."

Late nights, feedings, and baby gear galore! Over the last year, Shipt saw significant purchase increases in several baby and family product categories, including: baby wipes (up 128%), burp cloths (up 1,359%), diapers (up 152%) and even pregnancy tests (up 300%). The data shows more families than ever are turning to same-day delivery for baby necessities - and why this perk is ideal for buybuy BABY registrants. The buybuy BABY registry platform is designed to support new and expectant parents in their Babyhood® journey. From a wide assortment of baby essentials, virtual consultations with registry experts, nursery design inspiration from Design Squad® powered by Decorist®, and registry support, customers have everything needed to welcome a new baby home.

"During the height of the pandemic we introduced new tools and services to make it easy and more convenient for our customers to shop daily essentials without ever leaving their homes," said Rafeh Masood, Executive Vice President and Chief Digital Officer at Bed Bath & Beyond. "By expanding our services to include Buy Online Pickup In-Store, Curbside Pickup, and Same Day Delivery we have been able to reach customers where they are most comfortable. As we continue to provide added convenience, we are thrilled that our partners at Shipt are able to offer our newly engaged couples and expectant parents free Same Day Delivery for a year through their platform."

The Bed Bath & Beyond wedding registry platform gives couples the opportunity to create their dream registry with unlimited access to must-have products, memorable experiences, cash gifts, and essential items to make home, happier. With an all-in-one registry, helpful tools, and amazing perks readily available, customers are able to shop with confidence in key categories such as bedding, bath, kitchen, dining and more. At Shipt there has been skyrocketing demand for these items to be delivered. Additionally, Bed Bath & Beyond recently reported that it experienced a 83% increase in digital sales in fiscal 2020 compared to the prior year.

Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuy BABY launched Same Day Delivery last year through a new strategic partnership with Shipt. Shipt customers can select to shop either storefront in the user-friendly app or on Shipt.com with delivery direct to their doorstep in as soon as one hour. With a Shipt membership, same-day delivery is free on all orders over $35.

About ShiptShipt brings the store to your door. Through a community of Shipt Shoppers and a convenient app, Shipt provides personal shopping and delivery and is available to 80% of households in more than 5,000 U.S. cities. Shipt Shoppers go above and beyond, communicating in real time about preferences and substitutions. A curated marketplace of retailers, Shipt offers access to a variety of stores and product categories including fresh foods, household essentials, wellness products, office and pet supplies. Shipt is an independently operated, wholly owned subsidiary of Target Corp. Founded and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Shipt also maintains an office in San Francisco. For more information, visit Shipt.com.

About Bed Bath & BeyondBed Bath & Beyond Inc. and subsidiaries (the "Company") is an omnichannel retailer that makes it easy for our customers to feel at home. The Company sells a wide assortment of merchandise in the Home, Baby, Beauty and Wellness markets. Additionally, the Company is a partner in a joint venture which operates retail stores in Mexico under the name Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond operates websites at bedbathandbeyond.com, bedbathandbeyond.ca, buybuybaby.com, buybuybaby.ca, facevalues.com and decorist.com

About buybuy BABY buybuy BABY is the largest specialty baby retailer in North America that empowers parents with the information and products they need to confidently prepare for, navigate, and celebrate a joy-filled life with baby. The company sells a wide assortment of baby essentials and nursery furnishings that transitions from infant to toddler. The company is a subsidiary of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

