Shipsy Listed As Innovator In The Global Trade Management Software On 360Quadrants

CHICAGO, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Trade Managementis the process of streamlining the global trade across logistics, orders, reconciliation, as well as process automation to significantly improve efficiencies and cash flow. Global Trade Management is an automated platform that facilitates organizations to manage their cross-border trade. It helps in minimizing the risk involved with rules and regulations on the international trade laid by the authority of various countries.

360Quadrants has chosen a few of the Best Global Trade Management Software providers in the market. This assessment assists buyers in knowing more about Global Trade Management software and make the right decision based on their requirements. All the Global Trade Management software providers in this evaluation have been assessed according to their features and functionalities offered and business tactics and were carefully placed on the quadrant, which is revised every three months. 360Quadrants also offers a SWOT analysis that helps these software providers identify new opportunities and areas of development.

Shipsy : An Innovator

Shipsy is one of the leading players in the Global Trade Management Software market. The company is listed as Innovator on 360Quadrants due to its advanced product offerings and multifaceted value capture. Global Trade Management software offered by Shipsy stands out in terms of cost reduction, enhanced visibility, track and trace. The company is rated as #1 by users across the APAC region.

Shipsy offers to procure rates smartly through Chat, wherein all negotiations are well documented, to save time. Shipsy provides multimodal freight procurement, i.e., ocean, air, and land, with various trusted shipping lines and freight partners to procures the best rates between multiple port pairs. It offers a unified platform to keep track of all the activities; it has defined thresholds, alerts, and accountabilities, which, if breached, will send alerts to participants involved.

Shipsy Global Trade Management software comes with numerous advanced features. Some of the top features include invoice reconciliation, generating daily shipment reports and sharing them with consignees, and tracing & tracking. The software demo can be availed from the company website, which enables users to understand the software better and get it customized as per their requirements. 100% of Shipsy's paid pilot customers moved into a subscription plan, and Shipsy helped large organizations in managing their Global Trade Management with advanced capabilities for transforming business outcomes with ease.

360Quadrants Assessment Methodology

360Quadrants has thoroughly evaluated the Top Global Trade Management providers. These software providers were assessed based on 75 accurately selected data pointers, which were collected based on the product offerings and their business strategies, and the data received from buyers as well as industry experts. All these parameters were assigned a specific weightage, after which they were assessed. This study also helps the analysts compute the overall score based on which Global Trade Management software providers were ranked and positioned on 360Quadrants.

