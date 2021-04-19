Shipsy Eyes Major Expansion In The Middle East Market

GURUGRAM, India, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipsy, a leading logistics SaaS company has unveiled its plans to increase its footprints in the Middle East by 2025. Backed with funding from Sequoia's Surge & InfoEdge, Shipsy is sailing high to deepen its presence in the Middle East region. The decision came in accordance with the increasing demand for logistics and supply chain automation, which further skyrocketed during COVID-19 and is expected to boom in the upcoming years. With 50+ large enterprise customers in the region already, Shipsy is looking to treble this number over the next 1 year.

The company was founded with a vision to create a platform for data-driven decision making and bringing visibility and operational efficiency in the logistics processes. By facilitating automation of logistics operations, the company has helped enterprises - both Shippers and Logistics companies to streamline their processes and save on the overall logistics cost.

Post going live on the Shipsy platform, here is what one of the largest retail companies in the Middle East had to say:

"The prolonged pain of lockdown has made business continuity nearly impossible. However, it spiked the number of online orders, which was also difficult to manage considering the new norms like contactless deliveries and cashless payments.

Shipsy's logistics platform has helped us control the logistics operations through centralized dashboard. It offers features like digitized POD, real-time tracking, end-customer visibility, and more, which not only helped serve our customers better but enhance the customer base significantly over the last 1 year."

Choosing Shipsy has helped logistics companies and retailers serve the growing need for e-commerce logistics in the region and automate their last mile operations across their own fleet and 3PL carriers. With a clear value proposition of helping increase business and bring in operation efficiencies, Shipsy's vision to double down on the Middle East is a further sign of companies trying to ride the growing e-commerce wave.

As a part of the company's expansion plan, Shipsy is also targeting to set up a regional headquarter to take care of the growing need in the post Covid world along with expanding its partner channel ecosystem. While Shipsy continues reinforcing its position in the Middle East, the key focus over the next five years is to create dedicated support and IT infrastructure to cater to the rising logistics automation demand in the region.

