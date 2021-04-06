Shippo Partners With CommentSold To Extend Shipping Capabilities To CommentSold's Merchants

SAN FRANCISCO, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shippo, the leading shipping platform for modern e-commerce, announced today that it is powering native shipping capabilities for CommentSold, a digital commerce solution that enables small and medium-sized retail businesses to unlock sales growth through live and social selling.

With Shippo's native shipping integration, CommentSold merchants can access deeply-discounted USPS rates and every shipping feature and functionality they might need. In addition, Shippo's patent-pending local rating and label generation has a 99.99 percent uptime, so CommentSold merchants can print labels worry free.

"This past year has highlighted for retailers and brands how important timely, reliable shipping is to the customer experience," said Brandon Kruse, CEO of CommentSold. "We're very pleased to partner with Shippo to empower our merchants with more comprehensive shipping options and a more seamless way to manage orders with increased functionality."

Shippo helps businesses of all sizes—including top e-commerce platforms, marketplaces, warehouses, and brands—navigate the complexities of shipping and fuel growth. In addition to providing merchants with a seamless shipping experience via its web app, Shippo's comprehensive, easy-to-use API standardizes carrier processes and streamlines shipping, so platforms like CommentSold can offer a best-in-class shipping experience without the upkeep.

"Our native integration with CommentSold is going to really ease the pain points of shipping and fulfillment for merchants," said Laura Behrens Wu, CEO and co-founder of Shippo. "Instead of seeing shipping as a cost center, e-commerce sellers can start to see shipping as the growth engine it is."

About ShippoFounded in 2013, Shippo is the leading shipping platform for modern e-commerce. More than 100,000 businesses, including top e-commerce platforms, marketplaces, warehouses, and brands, trust Shippo to navigate the complexities of shipping and fuel growth. With Shippo's platform, businesses of all sizes can access 60+ global carriers, get real-time shipping rates, print labels, automate international paperwork, track packages, facilitate returns, and more. To learn more, visit goshippo.com.

About CommentSoldCommentSold provides the complete technology infrastructure retail SMBs need to operate and grow their businesses. The digital platform simplifies inventory and order management, payments, invoicing, labeling, packaging and fulfillment processing for business owners, and enables live and social selling on social media, mobile apps and websites. Retail SMBs can run their entire selling operation on the CommentSold platform, while DTC and larger traditional retailers will soon be able to use the platform to expand from conventional selling channels into live and social selling. The company was named for "comment selling," which refers to retailers posting on social networks and enabling shoppers to purchase items in real time by typing "sold" in the comments of a post. Based in Huntsville, Alabama, CommentSold currently powers e-commerce operations, including live and social selling, for more than 6,000 companies. For more information, please visit CommentSold.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shippo-partners-with-commentsold-to-extend-shipping-capabilities-to-commentsolds-merchants-301263271.html

SOURCE Shippo