Shimmer Announces $2M Seed Funding Led By VoLo Earth Ventures

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shimmer Industries, Inc., an end-to-end software and firmware platform that automates the design, development and deployment of large-scale lighting projects by reducing the typical project lifecycle by thousands of hours, announced today that it is raising $2 million in seed funding led by VoLo Earth Ventures, an early-stage VC investing in the new energy economy through innovative products and technologies.

Shimmer redesigns light as software, connecting billions of lighting devices and providing a data platform that captures insights and helps building owners and managers cut their costs and energy consumption by up to 85% when compared to current systems.

Shimmer's flagship product, Stellar 3D Studio, is recognized by lighting designers, architects and engineers for pioneering a "radical shift" in how complex lighting systems are planned, prototyped, and deployed. Shimmer's products can reduce a typical lighting project lifecycle by thousands of hours. Commercial lighting is a $105 billion industry including the rapidly growing smart lighting segment (18% CAGR thru 2030) driven by a massive upgrade cycle to meet new energy code compliance demands in-line with smart infrastructure. To ensure compliance with energy and green building regulations, Shimmer generates minute-by-minute energy consumption models that span up to one million LEDs, reducing energy usage by up to 85% while significantly lowering carbon emissions.

As Kareem Dabbagh, Managing Partner of VoLo Earth Ventures points out, "Shimmer redesigns light as software, connecting billions of lighting devices and providing a data platform that captures insights and helps building owners and managers cut their costs and energy consumption by up to 85% when compared to current systems." Joseph Goodman, PhD, Managing Partner at VoLo Earth Ventures, adds, "Our optimism about solving climate change comes from our belief in innovation. Conditions have never been clearer for backing energy breakthroughs like Shimmer that use the power of software to illuminate a sustainable future." Jean Koeppel, CEO of Shimmer, remarks, "Our collaboration with VoLo Earth will accelerate our ability to deploy Shimmer-enabled environments at scale through the use of software automation to dramatically lower energy and operating costs. We are truly excited to be partners."

The first Shimmer-designed commercial installation will be unveiled this fall at London's iconic Southbank Tower. Other Shimmer-based projects are in various stages of the planning and development pipeline at leading architectural and lighting design firms worldwide.

