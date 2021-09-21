Shimadzu Receives Vizient Contract For Cardiac And Vascular Interventional Systems And General Radiology Systems

TORRANCE, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shimadzu Medical Systems USA, a leading manufacturer of advanced medical X-ray imaging systems, has announced that the Trinias unity edition product linehas been awarded a contract from Vizient, Inc., the nation's largest health care performance improvement company, effective September 1, 2021.The agreement for Trinias unity edition product line, which consists of the Cardiac and Vascular Interventional digital angiography systems, offers enhanced savings to Vizient members.

The Trinias unity edition is available in several configurations with both Floor and Ceiling mounted C-Arms to meet both Cardiac and Vascular requirements with a range of flat panel detectors, including 8",12" and 16" sizes. Bi-Plane configurations for 8" and 12" are also available for Cardiac and Neurology. "Shimadzu intraoperative x-ray systems have some unique features that improve both operator efficiency and workflow as well as patient comfort and safety," says Tim Stevener, Shimadzu's Director of the IXR product line. Stevener goes on to say, "exclusive features like reciprocal space mapping-digital angiography system provides incredible images even if the patient unexpectantly moves, while STENTVIEW, using artificial intelligence, allows the physician to visualize even the smallest wires and stents used."

Shimadzu currently has general diagnostic X-ray imaging equipment on contract with Vizient and available for purchase, and has been awarded a new agreement for these products that is effective on Oct 1, 2021, offering the following systems:

RADspeed PRO radiographic systems series featuring POWERGLIDE

MobileDaRt MX8 DR mobiles with Canon or Konica FPD's

SONIALVISION G4LX - Advanced Universal RF system

FLUOROspeed X1 - Patient-side RF Table System

Tom Kloetzly, Vice President of National Sales and Marketing states, "With the contract for the Trinias unity edition, Shimadzu's complete X-ray product portfolio is available to Vizient members nationally at contracted pricing."

Vizient is the largest member-driven performance improvement company in the country. Vizient's diverse membership and customer base includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and non-acute health care providers. Vizient membership represents more than $110 billion in annual purchasing volume.

About Shimadzu Medical Systems USAShimadzu Corporation, founded in 1875 in Kyoto, Japan, and the parent of Shimadzu Medical Systems USA (SMS), is a global provider of medical diagnostic equipment including conventional, interventional, and digital X-ray systems. Shimadzu Medical Systems USA is headquartered in Torrance, California, with sales and service offices located throughout the United States, the Caribbean and Canada. Its sales and marketing office is in Cleveland, Ohio, and has direct operations in Dallas, Texas and Kenmore, Washington. Visit Shimadzu Medical Systems USA at www.shimadzu-usa.com or call: (800) 228-1429.

