ShiftMed And HomeCare.com Partner With Nurses Against Racism To Deliver Scholarships To Minority Nursing Students

MCLEAN, Va., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ShiftMed , LLC and HomeCare.com , two leading on demand nurse staffing platforms, are proud to announce that four scholarships have been awarded to Black nursing students in partnership with the Nurses Against Racism coalition. The collective, which addresses racial inequities and lack of BIPOC representation in the healthcare industry, chose four Black nurses to award $2,000 each to cover education and advancement costs in their pursuit of a nursing career.

Scholarship recipients were chosen based on the submission of a personal essay on their vision of a career in nursing. With over 125 applicants, the ShiftMed and HomeCare.com teams selected Destiny Ashley ( New York, NY), Kamoy Beagle ( New York, NY), Rayin Jordan ( Fremont, OH), and Salematou Diallo ( Philadelphia, PA) to be the coalition's inaugural winners of the Nurses Against Racism scholarship. All awardees were drawn to nursing because of a personal experience with family:

Destiny Ashley,age 17, witnessed firsthand the angelic qualities nurses possess in their ability to heal patients when her younger sister was born prematurely and with a cleft lip and palate. Inspired by the role nurses play in advocating for the vulnerable - as well as her own mother's work as a frontline nurse - Ashley felt the call of duty to become a travel nurse, with the hopes of taking her skills to aid the world's most underserved patients. She will be attending Pace University in the Fall.

Kamoy Beagle, age 17, will be attending Stony Brook University where she will be majoring in Nursing, with the goal to go to graduate school to become a Nurse Anesthetist. Beagle's loving grandmother, who worked as a Certified Registered Nursing Assistant, became severely ill from COVID-19. Watching her grandmother fight and win the battle along with witnessing her generous and ever-sacrificing spirit is the force Beagle takes with her in her future nursing career.

Rayin Jordan, age 18, was the unfortunate witness of death's merciless acts. Jordan's birth mother passed away as the result of two major strokes and a blood infection before Jordan was able to meet her. With a lifelong dream dashed, Jordan decided to pursue a career in Nursing to tackle health crises and help patients overcome their health struggles. Jordan is attending Kent State University in the Fall.

Salematou Diallo, age 18, grew up surrounded by nurses who cared for her older sister, who was born with a congenital heart defect. Diallo will be pursuing a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree to tackle the disproportionately high maternal mortality rate of Black women. Striving to be a future Nurse Midwife, Diallo was profoundly affected by the fact that Black mothers are being let down by the medical field.

"The representation of Black registered nurses in the U.S. lies at a low of 10 percent. We want to provide more access to careers in health care to everyone who is interested," said Todd Walrath, CEO and Founder of ShiftMed and HomeCare.com. "ShiftMed and HomeCare.com are committed to helping minority candidates achieve upward mobility in health care and earn a living wage doing what they love. Though they have yet to enter their respective fields, we are amazed at the awardees' passion for nursing and are confident that they will go on to lead impactful careers."

For more information about the Nurses Against Racism coalition, visit http://www.nursesagainstracism.com .

About ShiftMedShiftMed is a mobile and web workforce management platform that connects hospitals, assisted living providers and skilled nursing facilities to licensed nurses (CNAs, LPNs and RNs). As the #1 nursing jobs app on the App Store with over 100,000 downloads in the past year, ShiftMed serves more than 500 enterprise health care partners across the country by offering software tools and access to labor for shift scheduling. The ShiftMed on-demand platform streamlines the delivery of care services and provides health care providers access to compliant, credentialed workers to fulfill their staffing needs. For more information, visit http://www.ShiftMed.com .

About HomeCare.comHomeCare.com is the leading mobile and web platform designed to connect care providers to clients seeking in-home care services. With a network of more than 60,000 caregiving professionals, HomeCare.com uses technology from its sister company ShiftMed to connect vetted providers of companion care, personal care, and dementia care to clients. For more information, visit http://www.HomeCare.com .

Media Contact: Erin Mandzik emandzik@jconnelly.com860-212-6509

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shiftmed-and-homecarecom-partner-with-nurses-against-racism-to-deliver-scholarships-to-minority-nursing-students-301338659.html

SOURCE ShiftMed; HomeCare.com