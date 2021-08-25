ShiftKey Receives Growth Capital To Accelerate Innovation In Healthcare Workforce Staffing

DALLAS, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ShiftKey, a leader in healthcare workforce solutions, is pleased to announce that it has received growth capital from Lorient Capital Management ("Lorient"), an investment firm with a history of successfully investing...

DALLAS, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ShiftKey, a leader in healthcare workforce solutions, is pleased to announce that it has received growth capital from Lorient Capital Management ("Lorient"), an investment firm with a history of successfully investing in leading healthcare technologies companies. Lorient's strategic partnership will support ShiftKey through its next phase of growth as ShiftKey seeks to scale its platform nationwide and also extend beyond the core markets of post-acute and long-term care providers. As part of the partnership, Peter Harrison, Founding Partner of Sand Hill Capital, will join the board as chairman.

"ShiftKey targets the growing healthcare staffing crisis by directly connecting healthcare professionals with top-tier healthcare facilities," said Tom Ellis, CEO of ShiftKey. "We are excited to partner with Lorient for our next phase of growth and we will continue to offer a product that we believe revolutionizes the market for healthcare workers by empowering them to find the work they want, where and when they want, and in return allowing healthcare facilities to provide the highest quality of care for their patients at all times."

"ShiftKey has established itself as a leading technology staffing platform designed for the unique needs of the healthcare industry," said David Berman, Managing Partner at Lorient. "The company's platform is changing the way healthcare professionals find work and healthcare facilities provide care. We are thrilled to add ShiftKey to our growing portfolio of exciting healthcare businesses and look forward to supporting the company as it further scales."

"ShiftKey is at the forefront of a new wave of technology platforms positioned to transform the world of healthcare staffing, empowering workers and healthcare facilities alike to solve staffing problems in real-time, lowering the friction while growing the trust on both sides of the network," said Peter Harrison, who joins ShiftKey as Chairman of the Board and has a long history and track record of building, advising and investing in companies re-imagining the future of work.

About ShiftKey

Founded in 2015 with offices in Dallas and Austin, Texas and Warsaw, Poland, ShiftKey operates the market-leading PRN marketplace platform in healthcare, connecting tens of thousands of verified nursing providers with thousands of healthcare facilities across the United States. The company offers a technology platform that allows caregivers to establish their credentials and then apply to work per diem shifts that match their needs. The company has successfully matched over 13 thousand workers with over 500 thousand shifts in the last 12 months, resulting in over 4.5 million hours filled. For more information, please visit www.shiftkey.com .

About Lorient Capital Management

Lorient Capital Management is a private investment firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. Our distinctive approach blends our roots as operators and investment professionals to build healthcare services companies. For more information, please visit www.lorientcap.com .

