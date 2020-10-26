Shift5 Wins Northern Virginia Technology Council 2020 Capital Cyber Startup Award

WASHINGTON, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shift5 announces that it has been named the cyber startup of the year by the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC), the membership and trade association for the technology community in Northern Virginia. The competitive awards program was part of the fifth annual NVTC Capital Cybersecurity Summit which was held virtually this year. The award recognizes Shift5 as the most innovative cybersecurity startup in the National Capital region.

Shift5 was founded in 2018 by Josh Lospinoso, CEO; Mike Weigand, Chief Growth Officer, and James Correnti, CTO. Shift5 delivers cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions that secure operational technology for a range of Department of Defense and commercial platforms.

CEO Josh Lospinoso said, "Receiving this prestigious award is one result of two years of building and deploying cyber and operational technology solutions to passenger trains, cyber labs, and aircraft around the nation. We are proud of the hard work and commitment of our employees, advisors and investors: their efforts and support helped us achieve this award."

About Shift5

Shift5 is a cybersecurity company based in Arlington, VA. Shift5 products defend operational technology platforms such as planes, trains, and tanks from cyberattacks. Shift5 protects vulnerable embedded serial data buses within operational technology platforms through proprietary defensive hardware and software. To learn more, visit www.shift5.io .

About the Northern Virginia Technology Council

The Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) is the membership and trade association for the technology community in Northern Virginia. As the largest technology council in the nation, NVTC serves about 1,000 companies and organizations, including businesses from all sectors of the technology industry, service providers, universities, foreign embassies, non-profit organizations and government agencies. Through its member companies, NVTC represents about 300,000 employees in the region. Visit NVTC at http://www.nvtc.org

