Shift4 Payments Will Power BetMGM's Online Gaming And Sportsbook Platform

Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR), the leader in integrated payment processing solutions, today announced that it will be the preferred payments provider for BetMGM, a leading online gaming and sports betting platform.

Shift4 will power online gaming and sports betting transactions through BetMGM's website and mobile application, using the company's end-to-end processing technology. Shift4's best-in-class payment platform features PCI-validated point-to-point encryption and advanced tokenization technology to deliver a secure, integrated payment solution.

"We are excited to provide our seamless and secure payment solution to BetMGM and their customers," states Shift4 CEO Jared Isaacman. "Shift4 already processes payments for half the casinos on the Las Vegas strip and across the country, and this partnership with BetMGM will enable us to leverage that expertise as we move aggressively into online gaming and sports betting markets."

"Shift4's end-to-end solution will deliver a superior payment experience for our customers, with a streamlined transaction experience and enhanced security. The company's technology, capabilities, security, and service made it an easy decision to partner with them," says Maria Tomlinson, Head of Payments at BetMGM.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments (FOUR) - Get Report is a leading provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, delivering a complete omnichannel ecosystem that extends beyond payments to include a wide range of commerce-enabling services. The company's technologies help power over 350 software providers in numerous industries, including hospitality, retail, F&B, eCommerce, lodging, gaming, and many more. With over 7,000 sales partners, the company securely processed more than $200 billion in payments volume for over 200,000 businesses in 2019. For more information, visit shift4.com.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get Report and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's US-licensed, state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit https://www.betmgm.com/.

