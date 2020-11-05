Shift4 Payments Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR), the leader in integrated payment processing solutions, has posted its third quarter 2020 financial results under the Financials section of its Investor Relations website at https://investors.

Shift4 Payments (FOUR) , the leader in integrated payment processing solutions, has posted its third quarter 2020 financial results under the Financials section of its Investor Relations website at https://investors.shift4.com/overview/default.aspx.

The full report can be viewed here: Shift4 Payments 3Q20 Earnings Report

Management will host a conference call today, November 5, 2020, at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results. Due to high call volumes, we urge interested parties to join the live webcast of the event through Shift4 Payments' website at https://investors.shift4.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

To register for the live teleconference, please use this link. After registering, a confirmation will be sent through email, including dial-in details and unique conference call codes for entry. Registration is open through the live call, but to ensure you are connected for the full call we suggest registering a minimum 10 minutes before the start of the call.

About Shift4 PaymentsShift4 Payments (FOUR) is a leading provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, delivering a complete omnichannel ecosystem that extends beyond payments to include a wide range of commerce-enabling services. The company's technologies help power over 350 software providers in numerous industries, including hospitality, retail, F&B, ecommerce, lodging, gaming, and many more. With over 7,000 sales partners, the company securely processed more than $200 billion in payments volume for over 200,000 businesses in 2019. For more information, visit shift4.com.

