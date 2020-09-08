Shift4 Payments Announces Proposed Public Offering Of Class A Common Stock

Shift4 Payments, Inc. ("Shift4")(NYSE: FOUR), a leading independent provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, today announced that it intends to offer 2,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock for sale in an underwritten...

Shift4 Payments, Inc. ("Shift4") (FOUR) , a leading independent provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, today announced that it intends to offer 2,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock for sale in an underwritten public offering. Certain selling stockholders also intend to offer 8,000,000 shares of Shift4's Class A common stock for sale in the offering. The selling stockholders also intend to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 shares of Shift4's Class A common stock.

Shift4 intends to use its net proceeds from the offering to purchase LLC interests directly from Shift4 Payments, LLC at a price per unit equal to the public offering price per share of the Class A common stock in this offering less the underwriting discount and commissions. Shift4 Payments, LLC intends to use the net proceeds it receives from the sale of LLC interests to Shift4 for general corporate purposes. Shift4 will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholders.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Credit Suisse and Citigroup are serving as joint active bookrunners.

A registration statement relating to this offering has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time when the registration statement becomes effective. Copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York NY 10282 (Tel: 1-866-471-2526, email to Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com, from Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, North Carolina 27560 (Tel: 800-221-1037 or email to usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com) or from Citigroup, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 (Tel: 800-831-9146 or email to: Prospectus@citi.com).

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Shift4 Payments:Shift4 Payments (FOUR) is a leading independent provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, delivering a complete ecosystem of solutions that extend beyond payments to include a wide range of value-added services. The company's technologies help power over 350 software providers in numerous industries, including hospitality, retail, F&B, e-commerce, lodging, gaming, and many more. With over 7,000 sales partners, the company securely processed more than 3.5 billion transactions annually for over 200,000 businesses in 2019.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200908006058/en/