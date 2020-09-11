Shift4 Payments Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Class A Common Stock

Shift4 Payments, Inc. ("Shift4") (NYSE: FOUR), a leading independent provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 2,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock and...

Shift4 Payments, Inc. ("Shift4") (FOUR) , a leading independent provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 2,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock and 8,000,000 shares of Shift4's Class A common stock by certain selling stockholders, at a price to the public of $48.50 per share. The underwriters will also have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 shares of Class A common stock from the selling stockholders. The offering is expected to close on September 15, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Credit Suisse and Citigroup are serving as lead joint bookrunners. BofA Securities, Morgan Stanley, RBC Capital Markets and Evercore ISI are acting as joint bookrunners. Raymond James, Truist Securities, Wolfe Capital Markets and Advisory, Citizens Capital Markets, Scotiabank, TD Securities and Telsey Advisory Group are acting as co-managers.

A registration statement relating to this offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 10, 2020. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York NY 10282 (Tel: 1-866-471-2526, email to Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com, from Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, North Carolina 27560 (Tel: 800-221-1037 or email to usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com) or from Citigroup, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 (Tel: 800-831-9146 or email to: Prospectus@citi.com).

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Shift4 Payments:

Shift4 Payments (FOUR) is a leading independent provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, delivering a complete ecosystem of solutions that extend beyond payments to include a wide range of value-added services. The company's technologies help power over 350 software providers in numerous industries, including hospitality, retail, F&B, e-commerce, lodging, gaming, and many more. With over 7,000 sales partners, the company securely processed more than 3.5 billion transactions annually for over 200,000 businesses in 2019.

