Shift4 October Business Update

Shift4 (FOUR) - Get SHIFT4 PAYMENTS, INC. Report, the leader in integrated payment processing solutions, today announced that October payment volume is up over 80% versus the similar period a year ago, and active merchant counts are up over 25% for the same period. While this record performance is strong across all core markets, the sports and entertainment vertical is particularly strong, with over 80 venues and sports teams adopting Shift4 software and payment services during the past several months.

Despite constrained supply chains around the world, Shift4 has been able to support this growth through a wide variety of payment devices, with over 40 PCI validated devices using Shift4's proprietary encryption. Possessing so many unique hardware certifications is central to Shift4's integrated payment strategy: it has afforded the company significant optionality in order to meet current and anticipated demand without any disruption.

"We look forward to sharing details on our strong performance during our Investor Field Day on November 10 th at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas," said Jared Isaacman, Shift4 CEO. "In addition to continued progress across our core markets, we've got some very exciting wins in new verticals, including the most significant TAM expansion initiative yet. We are excited to share more details on these notable wins, product and market updates as well as to set expectations for the year ahead."

The Investor Field Day event will follow the release of Shift4's third quarter results earlier that morning. Additional information regarding our quarterly earnings release and Investor Field Day event can be found on our Investor Relations website.

About Shift4

Shift4 (FOUR) - Get SHIFT4 PAYMENTS, INC. Report is boldly redefining commerce by simplifying complex payments ecosystems across the world. As the leader in commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry. For more information, visit www.shift4.com.

