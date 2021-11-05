Shift4 Investor Field Day Scheduled For November 10

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), the leader in integrated payments and commerce technology, invites institutional investors and sell-side analysts to participate in the company's Investor Field Day event on Wednesday, November 10 th to be held at Allegiant Stadium in...

Shift4 (FOUR) - Get SHIFT4 PAYMENTS, INC. Report, the leader in integrated payments and commerce technology, invites institutional investors and sell-side analysts to participate in the company's Investor Field Day event on Wednesday, November 10 th to be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The event will begin at 9:00 a.m. PT (12:00 p.m. ET) and include a formal presentation, Q&A, product demonstrations, and a facility tour of Allegiant Stadium, where Shift4 powers all payment processing. The company will also be hosting small group meetings with the Shift4 management team. The event will highlight the performance of the company's core integrated payments business and provide insights into their exciting strategic growth initiatives. The event is scheduled to conclude at 1:00 p.m. PT (4:00 p.m. ET).

If you are interested in joining the event in-person at Allegiant Stadium, you can RSVP here. Seating for the event is filling up quickly.

The presentation portion of the event will also be livestreamed. You can register for the webcast here.

If you have any questions regarding the event, please feel free to contact investors@shift4.com.

About Shift4

Shift4 (FOUR) - Get SHIFT4 PAYMENTS, INC. Report is boldly redefining commerce by simplifying complex payments ecosystems across the world. As the leader in commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry. For more information, visit www.shift4.com.

