Shift4 Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Participation

Shift4, the leader in integrated payments and commerce technology, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conference:

December 1, 2021: Jared Isaacman, CEO, Brad Herring, CFO, and Taylor Lauber, CSO will participate in a fireside chat at the 2021 Credit Suisse Technology Conference beginning at 5:05 PM Eastern. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings.

The 30 minute fireside chat will be webcasted live. Interested parties can access the live webcasts by visiting the Events & Presentations section of Shift4's Investor Relations website https://investors.shift4.com/overview/default.aspx.

About Shift4
Shift4 is boldly redefining commerce by simplifying complex payments ecosystems across the world. As the leader in commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry.

