Shift3 Technologies Win Gold And Silver Stevie® Awards In 2020 International Business Awards®

FRESNO, Calif., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shift3 Technologies (Shift3) was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Most Valuable Product of the COVID-19 response category and a Silver Stevie® Award in the Company of the Year- Computer Software Medium-Sized Company category in The 17 th Annual International Business Awards®.

The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide - public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. The 2020 IBAs received more than 3,800 entries from organizations in 63 nations and territories.

"A diverse group of Shift3 developers and Salesforce Admins, in coalition with the Kapor Center, worked around the clock to launch OnwardCA, an online resource to help Californians impacted by COVID-19," said Irma Olguin Jr., CEO, Shift3 Technologies. "We're honored to win this award, as it demonstrates how our diverse and inclusive workforce is a competitive advantage."

"Despite the unprecedented impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on organizations and working people worldwide, the number and quality of nominations we received in this year's International Business Awards attests to the continued outstanding performance of many organizations," said Stevie Awards President, Maggie Gallagher. "The commitment we've seen through these nominations to maintaining the success, health, and safety of employees, customers, and communities is truly impressive."

About Shift3 TechnologiesShift3 Technologies (Shift3) is a Software Development-as-a-Service firm that specializes in custom development and Salesforce implementation. Well versed in business and technology, Shift3 provides inspiring custom software and strategic Salesforce implementation and management to the most challenging projects for small to enterprise-level clients alike.

About the Stevie AwardsStevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

