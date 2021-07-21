Shift To Report Second Quarter Of Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results On August 10, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shift (Nasdaq: SFT), a leading end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars, announced today that it will report second quarter of fiscal year 2021 financial results for the period ended...

SAN FRANCISCO, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shift (Nasdaq: SFT), a leading end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars, announced today that it will report second quarter of fiscal year 2021 financial results for the period ended June 30, 2021, following the close of the market on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. On that day management will host a conference call and webcast at 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET) to discuss the company's business and financial results.

What: Shift Second Quarter of Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference CallWhen: Tuesday, August 10, 2021Time: 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET)Live Call: (833) 614-1395 or (914) 987-7116Live Webcast: https://investors.shift.com/

An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Shift's Investor Relations page, https://investors.shift.com/ . A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Tuesday, August 17 th, 2021, and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056, or (404) 537-3406 and entering the passcode 8185627#.

About Shift

Shift is a leading end-to-end auto ecommerce platform transforming the used car industry with a technology-driven, hassle-free customer experience. Shift's mission is to make car purchase and ownership simple — to make buying or selling a used car fun, fair, and accessible to everyone. Shift provides comprehensive, digital solutions throughout the car ownership lifecycle: finding the right car, having a test drive brought to you before buying the car, a seamless digitally-driven purchase transaction including financing and vehicle protection products, an efficient, digital trade-in/sale transaction, and a vision to provide high-value support services during car ownership. For more information, visit www.shift.com .

