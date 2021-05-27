Shift To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN FRANCISCO, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shift (Nasdaq: SFT), a leading end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars, today announced that senior management will present to the investment community at the following upcoming...

SAN FRANCISCO, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shift (Nasdaq: SFT), a leading end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars, today announced that senior management will present to the investment community at the following upcoming investor conferences:

William Blair 41 st Annual Growth Stock ConferenceDate: Tuesday, June 1, 2021

Morgan Stanley Digital Auto Retail Disruption DayDate: Thursday, June 10, 2021

Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry ConferenceDate: Thursday, June 17, 2021

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the Shift website, investors.shift.com.

About ShiftShift is a leading end-to-end auto ecommerce platform transforming the used car industry with a technology-driven, hassle-free customer experience. Shift's mission is to make car purchase and ownership simple — to make buying or selling a used car fun, fair, and accessible to everyone. Shift provides comprehensive, digital solutions throughout the car ownership lifecycle: finding the right car, having a test drive brought to you before buying the car, a seamless digitally-driven purchase transaction including financing and vehicle protection products, an efficient, digital trade-in/sale transaction, and a vision to provide high-value support services during car ownership. For more information, visit www.shift.com.

Investor Relations Contact:Drew Haroldson, The Blueshirt Group IR@shift.com

Media Contact:Jeff Fox, The Blueshirt Group jeff@blueshirtgroup.com

