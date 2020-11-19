Shift To Additive Manufacturing Materials And Services, Jump Started By AM Value Proposition During COVID-19 Supply Disruptions In 2020

DUBLIN, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Market for Metal Additive Manufacturing Services: 2021-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This is a latest assessment and market forecast of metal additive manufacturing services an area we have been covering for three years. The forecasts have been adjusted to reflect the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has been both a positive and a negative for the metal service bureaus.

In other changes, this latest report on this topic upgrades the analysis to include more detail on value-added services and up-to-date profiles of leading service providers, including some that have risen to prominence in the past year. This report also assesses the impact of the changes in end user industries and of improving economies in 2021.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive SummaryE.1 Service Bureaus and Metals AME.1.1 Why Metal Service Bureaus Remain Safe from Customers Going to In-House PrintingE.1.2 Other Factors Driving the Rise of Metals Service BureausE.1.3 Service Providers and the Industrialization of "3D Printing"E.2 Emerging Strategies for Metal Service Provider EvolutionE.2.1 3D Metals Printing: What's Next at Contract Manufacturers and Metals Shops?E.2.2 Participation in the Service Provider Market by Metal Powder SuppliersE.2.3 Quality as Competitive Advantage in the 3D Metals Service BureauE.3 Value-added Services Offered by Metals Service Bureaus Continue to GrowE.3.1 A Note on NetworkingE.3.2 Service Bureaus Give End Users the Opportunity to Try Out Printers Before BuyingE.4 Summary of Ten-year Forecasts of Metal Service ProvidersE.4.1 Forecasts of Service Revenue by Type of End UserE.4.2 Forecast of Metal Service Bureau Revenue by Non-AM ServicesE.4.3 Forecast of Material and Printer Use by Metal Service Bureaus Chapter One: Business Models and Drivers for Metal Service Bureaus1.1 Background to this Report1.2 Market Drivers, Profitability and Marketing1.3 Metal Additive Manufacturing Outlook in the Time of COVID-19: An Update1.3.1 A New Opportunity for Additive Manufacturing to Continue on the Path to Growth1.3.2 Shift to AM Materials, Services, Jump Started by AM Value Proposition During COVID-19 Supply Disruptions in 20201.4 Five Types of Metal-Oriented Service Provider1.4.1 General-purpose AM Service Bureaus1.4.2 Integrated Service Bureaus: Additive Manufacturing Equipment Firms1.4.3 Integrated Service Bureaus: Metal Powder Firms1.4.4 Contract Manufacturers and Metals Shops1.4.5 Specialist Bureaus1.5 Summary of Key Points from This Chapter Chapter Two: Emerging Services for Metal Service Providers2.1 Services Offered by the New Breed of Metal Service Providers2.1.1 Core Services at Metal Service Providers2.1.2 Hybrid Metals Manufacturing: Additive Manufacturing plus Traditional Methods2.2 Design and Engineering Service Plays for Metal Service Bureaus2.3 Cloud- and Hub-based Services: Service Bureaus as an IT play2.3.1 Marketing of Service Provider Networks2.3.2 Role of Desktop Metal Printing at Service Bureaus2.4 Summary of Key Points in this Chapter Chapter Three: Demand Patterns and Ten-year Market Forecasts 3.1 Metal AM Service Providers: Demand Structure3.2 Demand for Metal Service Bureaus from the Aerospace Sector3.3 Demand for Metal Service Providers from the Automotive Sector3.4 Medical and Healthcare3.5 Dental Industry3.6 Jewelry3.7 Consumer Goods3.8 Energy: Oil and Gas 3.9 AM Metal Service Bureaus in Other Industrial Markets3.10 Summary of Key Points from this Chapter Chapter Four: Strategic Analysis of Leading 3D Printing Services

Companies Mentioned

3D Hubs

3D Systems

A Note on Shining3D

BeamIT and ZARE

Burloak Technologies

Carpenter/CalRAM

DM3D

ExOne

FIT

GE Additive

GKN Additive

HP

Hitch3DPrint

Hoganas

i3D MFG

Jabil

MTI

Materialise

Notes on Falcontech

Notes on Rosswag

Oerlikon/citim

Protolabs

Renishaw

Sculpteo

Siemens/Materials Solutions

Sintavia

Stratasys Direct Manufacturing

Thyssenkrupp

Wipro 3D

Xometry

voestalpine

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3gsu11

About ResearchAndMarkets.comResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shift-to-additive-manufacturing-materials-and-services-jump-started-by-am-value-proposition-during-covid-19-supply-disruptions-in-2020-301177107.html

SOURCE Research and Markets