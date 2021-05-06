Shift Technology Secures $220 Million In A Series D Investment Round Led By Advent International

PARIS and BOSTON, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shift Technology, a SaaS provider of artificial intelligence (AI)-driven decision automation and optimization solutions for the global insurance industry, today announced the company closed a Series D investment round of $220 million. The round was led by Advent International, through Advent Tech, with participation from Avenir and others. Previous Series C participants Accel, Bessemer Venture Partners, General Catalyst, and Iris Capital also joined the round. The latest funding round brings total investment in Shift to $320 million and a market valuation of more than $1 billion. The investment will fuel the company's execution of its vision to revolutionize the policyholder experience through wide-ranging products that apply AI and advanced data science to key insurance processes.

"Since its founding in 2014, Shift has made a name for itself in the complex world of insurance," said Thomas Weisman, a Director on Advent's technology investment team in London. "Shift's advanced suite of SaaS products is helping insurers to reshape manual and often time-consuming claims processes in a safer and more automated way. We are proud to be part of this exciting company's next wave of growth."

Initially known for its award-winning fraud detection and claims automation software, in January 2021 the company introduced the Shift Insurance Suite to enable insurers to apply AI-based decision automation and optimization technology to an even wider array of critical processes across the policy lifecycle, including underwriting, subrogation, and compliance. The company now serves more than 100 customers in 25 different countries and has analyzed nearly two billion claims to date.

With this latest round of funding Shift will advance in its mission to drive digital transformation in the global insurance industry. By supplying the tools and technology required for insurers and their employees to make the best decisions possible, Shift is enabling carriers to deliver exceptional business and policyholder outcomes. Shift will use this investment to expand its presence in key geographies including the U.S., Europe, and Asia. In the U.S., the company will look to further penetrate the property and casualty (P&C) insurance market as well as expand into the health insurance sector, an area in which Shift sees a large opportunity. The funding will also be used to drive R&D efforts in the creation of new solutions to address emerging decision automation and optimization requirements for forward-thinking insurers.

"The entire Shift team has worked tirelessly to build this company and provide insurers with the technology solutions they need to empower employees to best be there for their policyholders. We are thrilled to partner with Advent International, given their considerable sector expertise and global reach and are taking another giant step forward with this latest investment," stated Jeremy Jawish, CEO and co-founder, Shift Technology. "We have only just scratched the surface of what is possible when AI-based decision automation and optimization is applied to the critical processes that drive the insurance policy lifecycle."

This investment marks Advent's sixth growth equity investment this year. As part of Advent's long history of technology investing, the firm has significant investment experience in vertical software, and data and analytics. Advent's previous technology investments in the insurance vertical include CCC, a leading SaaS platform for the P&C insurance economy and Transunion, a leading global provider of credit information and risk management solutions to businesses and individual consumers.

About Shift TechnologyShift Technology delivers the only AI-native decision automation and optimization solutions built specifically for the global insurance industry. Addressing several critical processes across the insurance policy lifecycle, the Shift Insurance Suite helps insurers achieve faster, more accurate claims and policy resolutions. Shift has analyzed billions of insurance transactions to date and was presented Frost & Sullivan's 2020 Global Claims Solutions for Insurance Market Leadership Award. For more information, please visit www.shift-technology.com.

About Advent InternationalAdvent International is one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors. The firm has invested in over 370 private equity transactions in 41 countries, and as of December 31, 2020, had $76 billion in assets under management. With 15 offices in 12 countries, Advent has established a globally integrated team of 240 investment professionals across North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The firm focuses on investments in five core sectors, including business and financial services; health care; industrial; retail, consumer and leisure; and technology. Advent has a long history of growth investments dating back to its founding in 1984, and in 2019 launched Advent Tech, a dedicated technology-focused fund focused on growth investments and buyouts of leading technology companies globally. After 35 years dedicated to international investing, Advent remains committed to partnering with management teams to deliver sustained revenue and earnings growth for its portfolio companies.

