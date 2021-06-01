Shift Executives Announce Purchase Of Shares

SAN FRANCISCO, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shift (SFT) , a leading end-to-end auto ecommerce platform transforming the used car industry with a technology-driven, hassle-free customer experience, today announced completed purchases of SFT Class A common stock on the open market by certain Section 16 and other executives: Co-Founder and Co-CEO Toby Russell; Co-Founder and Co-CEO George Arison; Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Oded Shein; and Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) Mark McCollum.

"Our decision to purchase shares reflects our strong belief that Shift is uniquely positioned to be a leading and transformative e-commerce platform for auto sales and our excitement about opportunities to drive growth and create long-term shareholder value this year and beyond," commented Russell.

About Shift

Shift is a leading end-to-end auto ecommerce platform transforming the used car industry with a technology-driven, hassle-free customer experience. Shift's mission is to make car purchase and ownership simple — to make buying or selling a used car fun, fair, and accessible to everyone. Shift provides comprehensive, digital solutions throughout the car ownership lifecycle: finding the right car, having a test drive brought to you before buying the car, a seamless digitally-driven purchase transaction including financing and vehicle protection products, an efficient, digital trade-in/sale transaction, and a vision to provide high-value support services during car ownership. For more information please visit www.shift.com.

