Shifamed Announces Successful Acquisition Of Nuvera Medical, The Sixth Company To Exit Associated With The Innovation Hub

CAMPBELL, Calif., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shifamed LLC, a highly specialized medical innovation hub, publicly announces the acquisition of NuVera Medical to Biosense Webster, the global leader in cardiac arrhythmia treatment and part of the Johnson & Johnson Medical Device Companies *. This transaction, which closed in December 2020, delivered an impressive return to Shifamed equity investors.

"We are excited that the NuVision ICE Catheter is now a part of Biosense Webster's industry-leading electrophysiology product portfolio and are thrilled to see them move this innovation forward," commented Amr Salahieh, Founder and CEO of Shifamed.

The NuVision ICE Catheter is an advanced ultrasound technology that allows physicians to view complex intracardiac structures from a completely new perspective. With a 90 x 90 field of view and high-resolution image rendering in real time, this novel technology is poised to transform electrophysiology ablation and structural heart interventions.

About Shifamed, LLC.

Founded by serial entrepreneur Amr Salahieh, Shifamed LLC is a highly specialized medical innovation hub focused on developing solutions that accelerate time to market, reduce risk, increase impact, and forge a path toward a world where patients are able to lead longer, healthier lives. To learn more about Shifamed, please visit www.shifamed.com.

