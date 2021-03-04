Shield ITSM Selects VXchnge To Power Pittsburgh Infrastructure

TAMPA, Fla., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shield ITSM has selected vXchnge, a carrier-neutral colocation provider with data centers across the United States, to host its Pittsburgh-based IT infrastructure. The new colocation deployment replaces an existing client's on-premises solution and will allow the managed IT services provider to serve more clients in and around western Pennsylvania.

"Our partnership with vXchnge allows us to offer clients greater resiliency without the cost or complexity of maintaining their own IT environments. It also gives us the opportunity to expand our business, both in Pittsburgh and in the other markets that vXchnge serves," said Brian Fisk, co-founder and CEO, Shield ITSM. "With excellent references from our colleagues and capabilities superior to area competitors, the choice to use vXchnge to support our clients was a total no-brainer."

Shield ITSM sought a non-competitive colocation company to provide a flexible and secure foundation for its client's infrastructure. vXchnge is strengthened by value-added services like remote hands for continuous support, in\site, an award-winning platform for data center infrastructure management, and vX\defend for mitigating DDoS attacks, while the company's robust partner program functions as a digital ecosystem of complementary solutions. vXchnge customers also have access to multiple carriers to enable network connectivity and SD-WAN architectures, extending redundancy and performance for hybrid-cloud deployments.

"When we began considering colocation, we prioritized finding a partner that could ensure business continuity for our clients and ourselves. vXchnge's uptime guarantee coupled with its neutral approach to connectivity and commitment to security and transparency blew us away," continued Fisk.

A managed IT services provider with locations in Pennsylvania and Florida, Shield ITSM specializes in multilayer security and risk management and serves businesses looking to improve their IT infrastructure with automation, DevOps, and more. Shield ITSM expects to expand its agreement with vXchnge to meet the needs of new and existing clients in the future.

About vXchnge As the most awarded carrier-neutral colocation data center operator in the United States, vXchnge delivers unmatched reliability, scalability, and security as well as an infrastructure management platform offering complete data center transparency. vXchnge's broad geographic footprint brings businesses to the edge, so they can reach more customers in the markets they serve. From emerging startups to Fortune 500 brands, some of the world's most well-known and innovative companies trust vXchnge. Visit vxchnge.com for more information.

