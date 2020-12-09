Sheryl Lee Ralph's 30th Annual Divas Simply Singing Gift Bag Experience Featuring Minority Owned Businesses And Brands

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Divas Simply Singing with Sheryl Lee Ralph, the longest running musical fundraiser in the fight against HIV/AIDS, celebrated its 30-year anniversary. The explosive 2-hour telethon was co-hosted by the Diva herself— Sheryl Lee Ralph, KTLA weather reporter, Kaj Goldberg and singer/actor Kalen Allen, honored Patti Labelle, Sharon Stone & Wendell James for their contributions, impact and support of Ralph and the D.I.V.A. Foundation.

The annual event, often referred to as a "magical night," lived up to its reputation showcasing some of the industry's most talented and inspiring singers. The show featured performances by Grammy award winners Lalah Hathaway, Anthony Hamilton, The Clark Sisters, Oleta Adams, Stephanie Mills, Gloria Gaynor, Thelma Houston, Jody Watley and Kenny Lattimore. Gospel recording artist, Jonathan McReynolds, Leslie Odom ("Hamilton"), MJ Rodriguez (Pose), Sheléa, Miss Lawrence and J'Nai Bridges were also a part of the all-star line-up. Of course, Divas wouldn't be Divas without a performance by Ralph's longtime friend/supporter Jenifer Lewis (Black-ish).

Each year, to show her appreciation, Ralph ensures that each performer leaves with a bag of gratitude on behalf of the D.I.V.A. Foundation. This year was no exception. The Diva's team worked closely with Reid Rich of Infinite Scope PR and Toi Troutman of ToiBox Consulting to procure quality products for the gift bags. The collaborative team of Infinite Scope and ToiBox Consulting is proud to announce that this year's gift bags were filled with products and brands primarily from minority and/or female-owned businesses.

Some of the standouts in the gift bag include 18-hour Matte Lipgloss by Einaff Cosmetics, Soulmakeover Candles, Milk & Brookies, Fan-A-Cake; cake fans created by legendary rap artist Dana Dane, silky whipped body butter by the Glo Pro, Co., clothing from Bougie Gurlz Boutique, Afrokiss T-shirts by Black Label Tees, SOE Yoni Steam, "Unbothered," a custom herb tea by Hollywood Veganista, personalized Cinch Sacks by Let's Get Personal and more.

Participating brands can be viewed at the online gift portal at www.giftsfitforadiva.com. The site was created to showcase the products from the gift bag and to raise awareness to minority owned small businesses, many of which are struggling to survive the effects of COVID-19.

