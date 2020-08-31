Sheri Edison To Join Cardinal Health Board Of Directors

DUBLIN, Ohio, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinal Health (CAH) - Get Report announced today that its board of directors has elected Sheri Edison as an independent director, effective September 1. Ms. Edison joins the board with extensive experience as a senior legal executive in the medical device and packaging industries.

Ms. Edison currently serves as Executive Vice President and General Counsel for Amcor plc, a global leader in packaging for products spanning the food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care sectors, with approximately 50,000 employees across more than 40 countries. She previously held the role of Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary for Bemis Company, Inc. until it was acquired by Amcor, as well as Senior Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer of the medical device company Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. Prior to these positions, Ms. Edison also served in multiple senior legal roles at other leading companies and as an attorney in private practice.

Currently, Ms. Edison serves on the board of directors for American Family Insurance and on the Board of Visitors of the University of Wisconsin Waisman Center. She also formerly served on the Board of Directors of AK Steel where she chaired the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

"We are very pleased to welcome Sheri as a director," said Gregory Kenny, Chairman of the Board for Cardinal Health. "Sheri brings both strong leadership experience across areas of legal and regulatory compliance and corporate governance as well as a healthcare industry background that complement the experiences and skillsets of our current directors. She has led a number of critical business functions and initiatives, including IT and strategic planning efforts during her career, and we look forward to benefitting from her deep expertise and knowledge of complex businesses."

Ms. Edison holds a Juris Doctor from Northwestern University School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts in History and Journalism from University of Southern California.

